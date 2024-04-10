



The dog was searching through rocks and rubble in Taiwan's national park, looking for victims trapped or buried by rockslides that followed a 7.4-magnitude earthquake.

Roger, a Labrador retriever, stopped, sniffed and kept walking. But then he turned back and sniffed again, seemingly confused.

Roger was trained to search for survivors, but his trainer, Lee Hsien Hung, suspected he had found something else this time. He hurried over to where Roger was standing.

“When I got closer, I saw the deceased’s leg,” Mr. Lee said in an interview.

Roger's discovery led rescuers to recover the body of a 21-year-old woman from the rubble on Saturday, bringing the death toll from Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years to 13. More than 1,000 others were injured in the disaster (but strict building codes) may have helped General preparedness in preventing a greater disaster.

In the days that followed, Roger, one of four search and rescue dogs deployed by the Kaohsiung Fire Department to Taroko National Park in Hualien, emerged as an unlikely star of the rescue operation. His antics, coupled with his background as a failed drug-sniffing dog, have captured hearts and provided moments of hilarity to a country still reeling from disaster.

At one press conference, he tried to bite off a reporter's microphone. On one occasion, while commending Mr Lee for his bravery, he tore up a soft toy and scattered its stuffing on the floor.

Mr Lee said Roger was trained to sniff out drugs for customs, but failed out of the program for being “too friendly and loud”. When Roger was one year old, Mr Lee selected him from among several rejected puppies to be part of the Kaohsiung Emergency Response Team. His behaviour, which ended his drug sniffing career, made Mr Lee believe Roger could make an excellent search and rescue dog.

“He was very agile, his movements were very bold, and he didn't let anything get him down,” Mr Lee said. “He believed he could overcome any difficulty,” he added, and was not intimidated by heights or unfamiliar locations.

Since his rise to stardom, Roger has been dubbed a “little hero” by Taiwanese media and has appeared on talk shows to show off his skills.

Roger's fame is likely to be short-lived. Mr. Lee said he will retire in the second half of this year when he turns nine, in accordance with Kaohsiung Fire Department policies.

“He is already old, after all. When he returned from the search and rescue mission, when he jumped into the car, he was a little unsteady and I had to support him,” Mr. Li told local reporters.

