Stronghold Volcano M3.9 | Alaska Earthquake Center





10 Apr 2024 23:36:38 AKDT (11 Apr 2024 07:36:38 UTC)60.9115°N 152.7309°W, depth 92.1 miles (149 km)

This event was reported in Tyonek, Anchorage, and Chugiak.

This event has been reviewed by seismic experts

31 miles (50 km) southwest of Spear Mountain, 48 miles (77 km) south of Haise Volcano, 51 miles (82 km) west of Nikiski, 55 miles (89 km) west of Tionek, 56 miles (90 km) northwest of Kenai, 62 miles (100 km) north. Iliamna Volcano 63 miles (102 km) northwest of Kasilof 64 miles (103 km) northwest of Soldotna 66 miles (107 km) northwest of Clam Gulch 70 miles (113 km) northwest of Ninilchik 72 miles (116 km) west of Sterling 97 miles ( 157 km) west of Anchorage 216 miles (350 km) north of Kodiak Magnitude Type: Ml2 Event Type: Tectonic Earthquake Setting of Southern Alaska Earthquakes in south-central Alaska are produced by a number of different tectonic features. (1) The strongest earthquakes in south-central Alaska are generated by the Great Fault that represents the contact zone between the subducting Pacific plates and the dominant North American plates. The 1964 M9.2 Great Alaska Earthquake, which remains the second largest earthquake ever recorded worldwide, originated beneath Prince William Sound. (2) Moderate-depth earthquakes (less than 20 miles/32 km) occur in the Wadati-Benioff zone, where the subducting Pacific plate dips into the mantle beneath the North American plate. This region extends along the Aleutian Arc, Alaska Peninsula, and Cook Harbor and ends below the northern slopes of the Alaska Range. In southern and central Alaska, this seismic activity subsides to a depth of about 140 miles (225 km), reflecting the subducting extension of the Pacific Plate. The 2016 M7.1 Iniskin earthquakes and 2018 M7.1 Anchorage earthquakes are recent notable mid-depth events. Both produced a major earthquake in the south-central region and resulted in structural damage to buildings and infrastructure. (3) Crustal earthquakes in this region can be attributed to three main sources: faults and folds in the Cook Inlet basin, the Castle Mountain fault, and the broad band of diffuse earthquakes extending from the northern Cook Inlet to the Denali fault. Certain geological structures in the upper Cook Inlet area are capable of generating strong earthquakes. The M6.9 earthquake of April 1933, which caused extensive damage in Anchorage, appears to have occurred in such a structure. The Castle Mountain Fault, which runs 25 miles (40 km) north of Anchorage, shows geological evidence of Holocene displacements, and generated the 1984 M5.6 Sutton earthquake. The widespread seismic zone between the Cook Inlet and Denali Fault may represent a deformation zone between The Bering Little Plate to the west and the Southern Alaska Block to the east. This broad zone of seismic activity includes a series of mostly thrust faults, and the 1943 M7.0 earthquake may have originated in this zone.

