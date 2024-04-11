A magnitude 2.6 aftershock was reported on Long Island following Friday's earthquake





Seismologists on Wednesday recorded the latest of nearly two dozen aftershocks from last week's quake that rocked Long Island and much of the Northeast, but experts said post-quake seismic activity is normal and, in the latest example, is “fading” quickly.

The 2.6-magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday around 10:22 a.m. below Gladstone, New Jersey. It was one of 47 aftershocks since Friday's 4.8-magnitude quake, whose epicenter was about 10 miles away at Whitehouse Station.

The aftershock was measured at a depth of about three miles and had an overall radius of more than 60 miles. Nassau and Suffolk County police said they had not received any reports of the earthquake. It was about half the magnitude of Friday's earthquake, which the US Geological Survey estimates is the strongest earthquake recorded in New Jersey in 250 years. Officials said that Friday's earthquake did not cause any major damage or injuries.

William Holt, a professor of geophysics at Stony Brook University, said mild tremors were reported up to 25 miles from the epicenter after Wednesday's aftershock on Long Island, including in Hicksville and along parts of the North Shore, as well as in the city of Long Island. New York.

Perhaps only a few people feel it while resting, especially in tall buildings. “There is no indication that it was widely felt,” Holt said. “It's amazing that anyone could feel this on Long Island. It looks like a natural sequence of aftershocks. They were mostly very small and undetected by people.”

Additional aftershocks are likely in the next few weeks, according to experts. Most small earthquakes so far have been magnitude 2.2 or less, and are generally unremarkable. The USGS said the strongest aftershock — a 3.7 on Friday night — was also centered in Gladstone.

“The 4.8 magnitude earthquake was large enough to cause repeated aftershocks, and it is difficult to determine exactly how long it will last,” USGS seismologist Susan Hogue said. “The number of aftershocks is decreasing over time. This one is decaying faster, with the number of aftershocks fading more quickly.”

There is less than a 1% chance of another earthquake in the area larger than Friday's, according to the USGS. There is a 1 in 200 chance of an earthquake of 5.0 or higher in the area next year according to the USGS.

There is about a 5% chance of an earthquake of magnitude 4.0 or higher occurring within the next year and a 34% chance of another earthquake or aftershock of magnitude 3.0 or higher, according to the USGS.

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

