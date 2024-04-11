“California on the brink: San Andreas Fault may be preparing for a major earthquake”





New Delhi: California is on the verge of being hit by a major earthquake, potentially the largest seismic event in two decades, according to a recent study. Researchers have identified the Parkfield section of the San Andreas Fault in central California, which has a history of earthquakes occurring approximately every 22 years. A Daily Mail report said that with the last major earthquake of magnitude 6 occurring in 2004, the state is considered vulnerable to another major seismic event. The study, conducted by Luca Malagni of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology in Italy, highlights the regularity of earthquakes along the notorious fault line, which runs from Eureka to Palm Springs past. The observed historical pattern includes large earthquakes in 2004, 1983, 1966, and 1934, all of magnitude 6.0 to 6.7. The impending earthquake, which is expected to strike this year, has heightened concerns about the region's seismic activity and preparedness. The San Andreas Fault is known for its ability to produce a “megatremor,” a large earthquake that is expected to cause widespread damage. Experts estimate that an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.0 or higher could kill at least 1,800 people, injure 50,000 and cause more than $200 billion in damage, severely impacting the state's infrastructure and residents. The 2004 Parkfield earthquake demonstrated the fault's ability to cause widespread impact, with the quake felt within a 350-mile radius and followed by 150 aftershocks. Despite the relative lull in seismic noise currently observed, scientists remain vigilant, using new methodologies to detect early signs of an impending earthquake. The researchers focused on “seismic wave attenuation,” analyzing how sound waves travel through the Earth and identifying the patterns that precede them. Earthquakes. This approach has revealed that certain types of waves lose energy differently in the weeks before an earthquake, providing potential indicators of seismic activity. While the science of earthquake prediction is still developing, these findings provide hope for future progress in earthquake prediction and mitigation. The effects of these natural disasters. The study, published in the journal Frontiers in Earth Science, represents an important step toward understanding and ultimately predicting earthquakes, potentially saving lives and reducing damage from these inevitable events. (750 miles) via California. It forms the tectonic boundary between the Pacific plate and the North American plate, and its movement is right-sided (horizontal) sliding. This fault is responsible for many California earthquakes and has a major impact on the state's geology in several ways: Generating earthquakes Seismic activity: The San Andreas Fault is known for generating large, damaging earthquakes when the Pacific plate moves northwest across the North American plate. The release of energy from these movements can cause significant damage to buildings, infrastructure and landscapes throughout California. Frequent earthquakes: Parts of a fault have a history of rupturing at fairly regular intervals, resulting in large earthquakes. Historical examples include the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake. Mountain and valley formation: Movement along the San Andreas Fault contributed to the formation of various geographic features in California, including mountains, valleys, and basins. For example, transverse ranges and parts of coastal ranges were formed as a result of fault activity. Parallel streams and rivers The movement of the fault has offset ancient rivers, streams and beaches, creating clear signs of its activity over thousands of years. Scientists can use these offsets to study the history and rate of movement of faults.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/california-on-edge-san-andreas-fault-may-be-gearing-up-for-major-earthquake/articleshow/109215683.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

