OJ It was an earthquake. We still live with its aftershocks.





When our great Americans are gone, we know how to mourn them. Their lives were so grand, so architectural, so infrastructural, magnificent, admirable, adventurous, monumental, so representative of some (or many) of this country's ideals that the elegies flow. But there is a great American subset – where adventure shakes infrastructure and leaves life a wound. Our seismic Americans. That was OJ Simpson. What did he record? 9 approx?

In another world, the football career and later entertainment industry, its rental car promotion and parody revival, would have deserved the great old American treatment. Let's even include his aversion to race. This only complicates the greatness. But look at what happened to this aversion: the wound. There was something of hope in the iconoclast in OJ, because he dared to challenge the boundaries imposed on his black self. Many great Americans have sought to shed the perceived stigma of their blackness. They marched, protested, organized, and led. OJ did what OJ is known for, she laughed. He got rid of blackness itself, disavowed it. His race was incompatible with his American dreams, and with his identity. Why can't he have what white people have? Why couldn't he live like they did? actually. Why can't he?

Are we still in the great American lands? I think so. After all, people knew what he meant. It can be a real burden, standing up for it, standing up for it. People also knew that OJ loved to run. This was him in 1977, running around Africa alongside LeVar Burton one night in the movie Roots. The man was not an intellectual – not in the traditional sense. It was already there as an idea, as a curious, compelling, and perhaps glorious, “what if?” What if a black man was free to live as he is and never face any consequences for simply being? What if white people really saw him as he wished he could—like OJ? He seems to be just living this dream. In a place some call “La La Land,” no less. But it was more like a show the La Las family had once produced: “Fantasy Island.”

He found himself implicated in a murder case in 1994, accused of stabbing his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her boyfriend, Ronald Goldman, to death, on the Richter scale. He was the accused. However, it was almost immediately clear that American history was on trial. Not anything you'd find indexed in a textbook. But the American historical psyche – the bad and the horrific, the paranoia, the irony, the farce, the horror, the truth. The universe of everything. Dare I say, karma. There it all went – swirling, kicking. A television program that ran non-stop for two years. More “roots”.

