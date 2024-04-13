Working together for a healthier and safer world: WHO and IPU renew partnership





The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and WHO today signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, reaffirming the key role parliamentarians play in enabling good health to foster stable and just societies.

The new five-year memorandum was signed by Mr. Martin Chungong, Secretary General of IPU, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of WHO, on 148th IPU Assembly, taking place in Geneva from 23 to 27 March 2024. Both organizations pledge to continue working together to promote, deliver and protect the health and well-being of all people, everywhere. Restores historic commitment undertaken in 2018. to use their respective scientific and political mandates to address the ongoing and emerging challenges facing populations around the world.

The memorandum strengthens critical areas of cooperation aligned with global health priorities, namely universal health coverage, global health security, health promotion and reduction of health inequalities, particularly in relation to sexual and reproductive health and rights.

It also adds new cross-sectoral areas of work, including responding to climate change, supporting government-led negotiations on a new pandemic agreement and sustainable health financing. This includes collaboration on WHO's first round of investment this year to overcome the historic imbalance between assessed and voluntary contributions, the disruptions this creates, and the problems WHO faces with insufficiently predictable and flexible funding.

WHO Member States set their own the last round of negotiations on the international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response before the scheduled consideration of the proposal for adoption at 77th to the World Health Assembly in May 2024. The proposed agreement aims to provide a basis for international cooperation that has been lacking during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parliaments are crucial in supporting the process towards adoption, as well as in guiding subsequent deliberations at the national level.

dr. Tedros said: “Parliamentarians play a key role in setting policies, prioritizing investments and ensuring accountability for improving public health. Public service political leadership saves lives and protects health by ensuring that communities and countries are better prepared and designed to be healthier and safer. WHO looks forward to working even more closely with the IPU and parliamentarians around the world to advance efforts to protect and promote people's well-being, from negotiating a pandemic agreement to prevent a repeat of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to investing in universal health insurance. “

Mr. Martin Chungong, Secretary General of the IPU, said: “The COVID-19 pandemic was not an isolated phenomenon. Another pandemic will happen. It's not a question of if, but when. Parliaments have a key role, which is why we will continue to work with WHO at all levels to raise awareness among parliamentarians about the Pandemic Agreement and other global health processes; provide parliamentarians with access to technical expertise and information; and support them to pursue their national health priorities and support them with the necessary legislation and resources.”

Milestones of previous cooperation between IPU and WHO include significant IPU resolution of 2019 on achieving universal health coverage, numerous practical resources for parliamentarians such as the recent handbook on universal health care and numerous events that brought together health experts and parliamentarians.

__________

The IPU is a global organization of national parliaments. It was founded in 1889 as the first multilateral political organization in the world, which encourages cooperation and dialogue between all nations. Today, the IPU consists of 180 member national parliaments and 15 regional parliamentary bodies. It promotes peace, democracy and sustainable development. It helps parliaments become stronger, younger, gender balanced and more innovative. It also defends the human rights of parliamentarians through a dedicated committee made up of representatives from around the world.

For more information about the IPU, contact Thomas Fitzsimons at e-mail: [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/25-03-2024-working-together-for-a-healthier-safer-world-who-and-ipu-renew-partnership The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos