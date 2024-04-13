Families affected by the Herat earthquake are spending the Eid holiday in tents amid continuing difficulties





Nearly seven months after devastating earthquakes struck Herat Province, many families are still living in tents, having endured a harsh winter without permanent shelter. Now, with the Eid holiday coming, they face these special days without celebration or proper shelter.

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the October earthquakes damaged 40,000 homes in Herat and left about 24,800 families still living in temporary shelters. These families urgently need to improve their living conditions as they continue to suffer from a lack of basic necessities.

Zarghouna, one of the earthquake victims, shared her ordeal, saying: “We have no holiday to celebrate. There is no home, no shelter, no food and no clothes for our children. “It's Eid, but we have nothing to celebrate.”

Many women, who are also breadwinners for their families, expressed poignant resignation to their bleak circumstances.

Shaista, a resident of Herat, lamented: “It is the holiday season, and we have no home, no clothes, and no means to support ourselves. We are forced to eat the dirt beneath us, and endure this misery.”

Marghalari, a local resident, echoed this sentiment: “We do not have tents, accommodation or sweets for our children to enjoy during Eid. We do not even have a pair of shoes to wear.”

Last week, the United Nations confirmed that 24,800 affected families were still living in tents and stressed the urgent need to take immediate action to address their living conditions. The earthquakes last October caused major devastation in Herat, with UN data reporting that 1,500 people were killed and 2,500 injured as a result.

The United Nations reported that 275,000 people needed urgent humanitarian aid in the wake of the disaster that not only destroyed homes, but also severely disrupted the lives of hundreds of thousands in Herat.

