Ticket ticket in New Jersey





Two very unusual events occurred in New Jersey in just a few days, but will the earthquake or eclipse be the more memorable event in New Jersey?

It's hard to compete with a 4.8 earthquake hitting New Jersey, but Mother Nature came up with a good idea.

Mother Nature had a whole week

So, Mother Nature said, “Do you like this earthquake? How about a solar eclipse in just two days”?

Both of these events deserve to have a big place in our memory banks, but if you had to pick just one event as the most memorable, which one would it be?

That's exactly what we asked New Jersey residents, and the results surprised us. There was a clear winner, and the vote wasn't even close.

earthquake vs. Solar eclipse

Both events are extremely rare, but with at least one event, you have some indication that it will happen.

This may be one reason why New Jersey residents say the earthquake is the more memorable of the two events, and that the vote was not that close.

Nearly two in three New Jersey residents say they will remember the 4.8 magnitude earthquake more than a solar eclipse.

Why did we choose earthquake?

It seems reasonable. A solar eclipse is certainly rare, but its terrifying magnitude of 4.8 will remain in our memories forever. Only in New Jersey can a solar eclipse come in second as the biggest event of the week.

