Ahead of the Great Utah Shakeout, experts share home safety tips





SALT LAKE CITY – Utah's great shaking occurs Thursday morning at 10:15. That's when residents practice earthquake safety drills – falling, sheltering and holding on – at work, school or home.

Wade Matthews of the Utah Department of Emergency Management joins Dave and Dujanovic to discuss how to make your home earthquake safe.

Since no one knows where they will be during the next earthquake, Matthews advised going indoors to check for hazards.

Great Utah Shakeout: Safe water heater and tall furniture

One of the first items on your earthquake safety checklist is to secure your water heater so it doesn't tip over during an earthquake, Matthews said. If the water heater falls, it could rupture the gas line and cause a fire or explosion.

Point recommends:

When securing the water heater, it is important to secure both the top and bottom with two separate heavy-duty metal straps. Securing the middle of the tank may not be enough if the earthquake is strong enough to move the water heater at its base.

“Make sure it's mounted on the wall. This [the] Building code now. So, newer homes should be automatic. but [for] Old houses, check it out. Even newer homes — for peace of mind — have them checked to make sure they're fixed to the wall.

“There's also water that can get you through a few days of drinking, cooking and cleaning,” Matthews added.

Tall furniture, large-screen TVs, bookcases, stackable washer/dryer, etc. should also be mounted to the wall or floor.

“These things need to be fixed to the wall. They can be done.” [so] He does not see. It is above eye level. “This will keep it from falling on us during the earthquake and protect it from damage,” Matthews said.

Even though the furniture is fixed to the wall, an earthquake may cause items to fly off the shelves, so lower heavier items near or on the floor. Secure kitchen cabinets with child-resistant locks.

Does your child have heavy items like books or trophies on the shelf above his or her bed? Matthews said he uses contact paper or adhesive putty to secure items to the shelves.

Earthquake coverage

If you don't have earthquake insurance, FEMA and most homeowners' insurance are unlikely to cover all earthquake damage, Matthews said.

“We think after a major disaster [that] FEMA will come in and save the day and just provide all this money. What they do is make your home livable again. They do not restore it to its original state.”

More than 900,000 participants have registered for the Great Utah Shakeout.

“Registration is not required, but please do. We're almost at 1 million. We're very close to our goal. . . . This can also link you to our Be Ready Utah page to see all this earthquake preparedness stuff we've talked about,” Matthews said. “.

Related:

Volcanic activity is a likely cause of the central Utah earthquakes

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was reported near Magna, and shaking was felt throughout northern Utah

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Zion National Park and surrounding areas

Dave & Dujanovic can be heard weekdays from 9 a.m. to noon. on KSL News Radio. Users can find the show on the KSL NewsRadio website and app, as well as on Apple Podcasts and Google Play.

We want to hear from you.

Do you have a story idea or tip? Send it to the KSL NewsRadio team here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kslnewsradio.com/2095480/great-utah-shakeout-home-earthquake-safety/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos