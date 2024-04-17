The “3.5 magnitude earthquake aftershock” was actually caused by a decline in commodities in the first year





The following content is completely satirical and completely fictional.

A magnitude 3.5 aftershock struck the campus on April 9 at approximately 5:00 p.m. Although it came a few days after Friday's quake, aftershocks that occur days and even weeks after an earthquake are not very common.

After further investigation, the university discovered that the cause was not seismic activity, but rather the distribution of the Class of 2027 that was occurring at the same time. The audience was more than 900 people, all crowded into the hallways of the second floor of the First Campus Center.

DailyPrintsAnything spoke to a few of those in attendance to learn more about the incident and its aftermath.

Rick Terskail ’27 was reportedly first in line for the event, having shown up “shortly after classes ended the day before.” We spoke to Terskail in a tent he had set up where he had slept the night before. There were several half-empty bottles of Tico juice lying around.

Terscail noticed how the rest of the line for the event began to form more than an hour before its scheduled start. Without much guidance, the Frist Campus Center soon filled with eager first-years.

According to attendee Sue Nawmie ’27, “As soon as they opened the doors, it was like a switch flipped in everyone’s head. There was running and shoving, it felt like rush hour at Late Meal but ten times as fast.

In fact, the tremors weren't the only disaster the first years faced, as the combined heat and smell for the entire potential COS section (and everyone in attendance) pushed the temperatures and humidity to dangerous levels. Although no structural damage was observed, one student, wearing a crew collar in an apparent display of triumph, immediately lost consciousness due to heat stroke.

Meanwhile, the “publications” urge upper-class men to abstain from any fiendish behavior in the first year motivated by free goods and to secure all their possessions vigorously in anticipation of further seismic activity caused by the subsequent “goods drop.”

Sawyer Dilks is a comic book writer and member of the Class of 2027. He plans to wear his new neck for a week straight as a badge of honor for getting out of the event unscathed. Anyone with design recommendations is encouraged to contact him at [email protected].

