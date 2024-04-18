Experts warn that a higher magnitude earthquake is coming to Utah





SALT LAKE CITY — Experts are urging Utahns to prepare for an earthquake with a magnitude higher than the one that rocked Magna in 2020.

This earthquake awakened the people of the Salt Lake Valley and knocked the trumpet from the hand of the Angel Moroni atop the Salt Lake Temple. But state geologist Bill Keech told KSL Newsradio on Wednesday that could be a small fraction of the magnitude of future tremors.

“So, we had it [magnitude] 5.7,” Kitsch said. “We probably had $65 million in damage, and we destroyed one school. The force of seven would be about 170 times stronger. So think about that.”

The potential for major faulting along the Wasatch Fault is also increasing, according to Keach.

“The probabilities of an earthquake are large, meaning like greater than [magnitude] “Six is ​​better than one in two in the next 50 years,” Ketch said.

Potential impact

Utah's current infrastructure leaves many people vulnerable, Keach said. About 140,000 homes lie on both sides of the Wasatch Front that were built with “unreinforced masonry,” or URM, he said. These are buildings that do not have rebar to strengthen the walls that support the structure, according to the Turnbull Masonry website.

The problem also affects students, with Keach estimating that about 15% of schools are also not reinforced. Sixty years ago, it was estimated that the number was closer to 95%.

To tell if your home is unsupported, Keach said there are some tell-tale signs like brick or stone walls, or “if the windows are really recessed.” Keech added that home insurance companies often decide not to cover URM homes.

For more information on how to check your home's readiness, Keach recommends checking out the state's website, earthquake.utah.gov.

how to prepare

You'll need a 72- or 96-hour kit ready in the event of a larger quake, Kitsch said.

“Power, water, grocery stores, in the event of a major earthquake, they would all be out,” Keach said. “For how long, depends on how big it is [an earthquake]”.

When the ground starts to shake, the state suggests you follow the motto: “Drop, Dive, Cling.”

“Don't try to run outside,” Ketch said. “Just get into a place where you can be safe and grab it as quickly as you can.”

