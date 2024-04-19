How has earthquake preparedness changed since 1906?





SAN FRANCISCO (KRONA) – Thursday marked the anniversary of the 1906 earthquake and fire that devastated the city of San Francisco, killing 3,000 people. More than a century has passed since then, and we have learned many lessons when it comes to earthquake preparedness.

Before 1906, building codes were lax because of profits. For example, wood was used more to save money. This does not happen today, but safety concerns remain.

Building codes have been updated, but when Dave Osgood of the Alliance for San Francisco Neighborhoods looked at data for 180 of the city's tallest buildings, he found some concerns.

Bay Area city ranked No. 1 for most expensive homes in America: report

“There are 43 high-rise buildings that have the same type of foundation that the Millennium Tower had before it started leaning and had to be supported,” Osgood said.

The first priority in such cases is safety.

Emily Guglielmo, President of the Society of Structural Engineers. From California, he says modern building codes do a good job of saving lives in the event of an earthquake. But she also said there is room for improvement when it comes to making sure buildings are fit for use after shaking.

“While it may have saved lives, it may have saved the occupants of the building, if you imagine not having a home to go back to, not having a school to send your kids to, not having a job to go to and do your homework.” “Staffing, those are really critical functions that we need to make sure we go beyond the current rules,” she said.

There were also lessons learned from the 6.9 magnitude earthquake in 1989, when entire homes were moved from their foundations. The California Earthquake Commission found that many homeowners today do not have earthquake insurance.

Spokesman Ben Deci explained why this happens so often.

“I think it's a place where people go to cut spending when they look at their budgets, and when we deal with inflation that way, I think it's a place where people think maybe I can get away with cutting here,” Deci said.

He says this is not a good idea, given the fact that another major earthquake is expected to occur along the fault line in California.

“It will happen, but we don’t know exactly when,” Deci said.

Dicey also said one of the cheapest seismic improvements that can be made to a home is seismic retrofitting to prevent displacement of the structure's concrete foundation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/how-earthquake-preparation-has-changed-since-1906/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos