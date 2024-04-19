Seismologists expect a larger earthquake to hit the Wasatch Front in the next 50 years





SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Thousands of Utahns participated in “The Great Utah ShakeOut” — the state’s annual earthquake drill, four years after a 5.7 magnitude earthquake rocked the Wasatch Front in March 2020.

Seismologists at the University of Utah said earthquakes occur regularly in the Beehive State, but most are too small for us to feel them.

They said there was a high chance of a larger event occurring within the next 50 years.

Magna resident Mary Flitton said she remembers the 2020 earthquake as if it were yesterday.

“There was a crack between where the chimney was attached to the house,” she said. “I remember the aftershocks the most, because we would start shaking, and you would say to yourself, ‘Oh, no, not again,’ and it was very unsettling.”

The quake damaged streets, buildings and structures, including Westlake Junior High School in the Granite School District.

“This is the only school in the state that was condemned as a result of the earthquake,” district spokesman Ben Horsley said.

At the new school site under construction, cracks could be seen all over the old building after the earthquake.

“We are one of the oldest school districts in the state because of our historic buildings,” Horsley said.

Dr. Christine Pankow, acting director of seismic stations at the University of Utah, said many new buildings have been constructed to withstand seismic events.

“Our new buildings follow international building codes, but the old buildings were not built to withstand earthquakes,” she said.

Although nearly 80 percent of the state's population lives near the Wasatch Fault, and that number is continuing to grow, she said it is necessary to mitigate the risks.

“If you're in an older brick building, and you're going to replace your roof, this is a great time to think about removing your chimney and doing some other standard retrofits that can make your personal facility safer,” Pankow said.

“I think it's a very good thing that we're training our kids and preparing them for an earthquake so they know what to do, because we're standing on the fault lines right now, and you can't change that,” Flitton said. “You just have to be prepared.”

To learn more about earthquake preparedness, Utah seismic teams and state and federal partners created “Putting Root in Earthquake Country.” Read the brochure to better understand the risks and safety information.

