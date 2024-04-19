An earthquake struck the same area for the third time this month





For the third time this month, an earthquake has struck the same area in North Carolina. (Above the video is the newspaper headlines on Friday morning, 04/24/19.) The U.S. Geological Survey said it detected a 2.13 magnitude earthquake that struck at 3. Officials said the quake was about 2 miles deep and struck about 10 miles west-northwest of Bryson City and 26 miles south of Sevierville, Tennessee. On Tuesday, a 2.01 magnitude earthquake struck at about 5:50 a.m. in the same Swain County town. A week ago, on April 4, a 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City. TRENDING STORIES FOR FRIDAY, APRIL 18, 2024: 10 taken to hospital after gas leak discovered at BMW facility, officials say Mother, father charged after infant severely burned in toilet, deputies say: Endangered man reported missing upstate , where he was found entangled in barbed wire

The US Geological Survey said it detected a 2.13 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Friday.

The quake was about 2 miles deep and occurred about 10 miles west and northwest of Bryson City and 26 miles south of Sevierville, Tennessee, officials said.

On Tuesday, a 2.01 magnitude earthquake struck at about 5:50 a.m. in the same Swain County town.

A week ago, on April 4, a 2.12 magnitude earthquake was reported in Bryson City.

