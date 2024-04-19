The earthquake that struck western Japan is a reminder to prepare for a major earthquake; The survey says that 14% of people did not make any preparations





Part of the ceiling of a gymnasium in the Yomiuri Shimbun appears on the ground after the earthquake that struck Uwajima, Ehime Prefecture, on Thursday.

A powerful earthquake that struck western Japan late Wednesday led to renewed calls for people and local governments to better prepare for major disasters.

The epicenter of the 6.6-magnitude quake was in the Bungo Suido Channel, between Ehime Prefecture in the Shikoku region and Oita Prefecture in the Kyushu region. It was the first earthquake in Shikoku to register below 6 on Japan's 7-magnitude seismic intensity scale since the current scale was introduced in 1996. Many residents expressed concern that the shaking could be a sign of a massive earthquake expected in the Nankai Basin, But experts believe that Wednesday's earthquake is unlikely to have any connection to the expected huge disaster.

However, a massive earthquake could occur in the area at any time. Experts are urging local governments and residents to use the recent earthquake as an opportunity to make sure they are prepared.

“I suggest people start with preparations that could save their lives, such as nailing large pieces of furniture to the wall,” said Tomoya Takane, a disaster management consultant who shares ideas and tips on YouTube.

Many people were trapped under falling furniture in their homes during the Great Hanshin Earthquake of 1995 and the Chuetsu Earthquake in Niigata Prefecture in 2004. Wednesday's quake occurred at 11:14 p.m., and many people were likely in their homes at the time.

The Noto Peninsula earthquake on January 1 underscored the importance of stocking up on food and drink for emergencies. Many remote communities were isolated when roads were closed or damaged by the earthquake, and relief supplies were slow to reach people in these areas. Experts recommend storing enough supplies for a week in the event of a major disaster that causes damage over a large area, such as what could happen in the Nankai earthquake.

But convincing everyone to make these preparations has been difficult, as evidenced by a regularly conducted Cabinet Office survey. When asked what they did to prepare for a major earthquake, about 24% of respondents to the 2009 survey said: “Nothing in particular.” This proportion fell to about 11% in the 2013 survey, conducted after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake, but then rose back to about 14% in the 2022 survey. Several strong earthquakes occurred during that period, including Kumamoto in 2016 recorded the highest level of 7 on the earthquake intensity scale, but these earthquakes did little to raise awareness about the need for disaster preparedness.

A Cabinet Office official said: “Some people may be aware of the risks of a disaster, but are not motivated enough to prepare for it.” “While regularly conducting disaster prevention training courses and events, we must find ways to motivate these people to take the first step in preparing for disaster.”

