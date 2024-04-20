A terrifying video of what an underwater earthquake looks like gives people nightmares





Featured image credit: Reddit/Literally_black1984

A terrifying video shows what an underwater earthquake looks like to divers

Published on 19 April 2024 at 15:57:35 GMT+1 Last updated on 19 April 2024 at 15:57:33 GMT+1

It's unfortunate to experience a severe earthquake, but a video of a group of divers experiencing this underwater phenomenon has sent shivers down many a spine.

When it comes to some natural disasters, well… Mother Nature doesn't play around.

Volcanic eruptions, hurricanes and tsunamis can be devastating, and thanks to the Internet, most of us have a good understanding of what they look like.

However, while many have seen footage of earthquakes, fewer have seen what one looks like underwater.

Well, so far!

The footage shows several divers swimming among the coral reefs, and everything looks fine and dandy and picturesque before the earthquake. (literally_black1984/reddit)

A video that began circulating on social media showed Reddit users admitting they now have a new fear.

The clip has so far been upvoted more than 15,000 times since it was posted on the interesting asf*** board 24 hours ago.

The footage shows several divers swimming among the coral reefs, and everything looks fine and dandy and picturesque.

But all that changes quickly when an earthquake begins, causing the dust and dirt on the sea floor to shake off the reef and rise like a terrifying fog. Divers are also seen catching coral reefs as the water begins to move faster while the fish begin to swim erratically.

The video also claims that the earthquake's magnitude was 7.2

“Yes, this is definitely a nightmare,” one Reddit user said.

“Damn! I thought it was bad on land. Underwater it looks so terrifying,” commented another

A third added: “Coral reefs are sharp as glass, and being close to the ocean floor during an earthquake can seriously tear you apart.”

“Holy cow! The thought of people being underwater during an earthquake never crossed my mind. This video is eye-opening,” another wrote.

However, there were some users who noted that they would rather experience an underwater earthquake than on land.

“I suppose it's safer in some ways? Nothing will fall on you from above, right?” User added.

The video also claims the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.2 (Literally_black1984/Reddit)

Another commented: “What I was told when I was young was that open water, underwater is probably the safest place to live.”

A third wrote: “That's what I was thinking, looks like it's better to float freely underwater/in deep water with scuba gear on during an earthquake.”

“Just don't catch coral like that guy.”

Other users noted that the diver seen grabbing the coral could have put himself closer to harm rather than continuing to swim.

But let's be honest, it's probably panic, because who expects an earthquake while diving?

Topics: Nature, Reddit, World News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.unilad.com/community/earthquake-underwater-terrifying-video-194512-20240419 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos