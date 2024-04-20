2.4 magnitude earthquake confirmed in Berks | Berks Regional News





BERKS COUNTY, Pa. – The US Geological Survey has confirmed a small earthquake has occurred in Berks County.

The US Geological Survey says the quake was a magnitude 2.4 and its epicenter was in Wyomissing, near the town of Spring.

For an area that hardly experiences any earthquakes…

“This is the first seismic activity we can remember,” Amanda Carroll said.

Two earthquakes felt within two weeks shook parts of Berks County.

“And that's the first of two earthquakes I can remember here,” Sean McRae said.

69 News reporter Sierra Jennell felt an aftershock just blocks from the epicenter in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, after Friday's quake exactly two weeks ago. But Jennell and most of the News 69 team in the Berks newsroom felt nothing from Friday's quake.

Carol had a different experience.

“I was sitting at my desk. There was no one really in the office. And I heard this rumbling noise. And at first I thought it was thunder,” Carroll said.

In Spring Township, Carol said she was expecting a thunderstorm, until she discovered it was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake.

“Fortunately, it's not as high profile as other places, but it can still be nerve-wracking,” Carroll said.

Down the road in Wyomissing, McCray was in his basement at the time.

“It went on for about five or five seconds. So, I definitely felt kind of a rumble and then I realized that maybe it wasn't just another earthquake that my kids had fallen to the ground; it was probably another earthquake,” McRae said.

McCray and Carroll also felt the first earthquake, which was centered in northern New Jersey just two weeks ago.

“So this was definitely more important,” Carroll said.

“For an incident that happened two weeks ago, that was certainly a much longer event,” McCray said.

But some people we spoke to in the area say they did not feel the tremors from either quake.

People who emailed 69 News reported a loud explosion and shaking around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The US Geological Survey reported that the small earthquake was centered in the Lincoln Park area. The people who felt this earthquake had similar ways of dealing with this rare event.

“Just take it all easy. Don't panic. Stay calm,” McRae said.

“Just stay calm. It'll be over soon in a few seconds and be sure to check for damage,” Carroll said.

There have been no reports yet of damage or injuries.

