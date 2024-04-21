A new “earthquake lake” formed by a landslide after the Taiwan earthquake | Taiwan News





TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While surveying the local landscape in the wake of the April 3 earthquake, the Hualien Branch Office of the Forestry and Nature Conservation Agency discovered a newly formed barrier lake, also known as Earthquake Lake, in Xiulin Township.

The lake's volume is estimated at about 430,000 cubic metres, and it is held back by a dam about 30 meters high, UDN reported. Barrier lakes, formed following earthquakes and landslides, are potentially dangerous due to the unstable nature of the lake bottom and surrounding coastal sediments.

The agency previously recorded the presence of a small pond and a tributary stream near the upper reaches of the Mogua River. Following the April 3 landslide caused by the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, a natural dam was created to create the lake, which now covers about 5.6 hectares.

The local government has organized a team of scientists to analyze and monitor the new lake, to determine whether it poses a threat to settlements or infrastructure downriver.

If the natural dam collapses, two villages downstream, Duumong and Rongshu, could be in danger. There are also two Taipower hydropower dams downstream that could be affected, according to the UDN.

The local government has advised the public to stay away from the area for the time being as the new scene stabilizes. The unpredictable nature of such lakes means that they may fail in the short term, or alternately, become a natural feature that persists for thousands of years.

If Earthquake Lake is deemed a serious threat to downstream communities, the government may decide to build an artificial drainage canal to safely drain the lake water in the coming months or years.

Map showing the locations of the lake in Xiolin Town in Hualien.

