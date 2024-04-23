Taiwan was hit by a large series of aftershocks following the April 3 earthquake Earthquake news





The strongest of more than 200 tremors measuring 6.1 magnitude was measured by the US Geological Survey, with tremors continuing throughout the night.

Taiwan was hit by dozens of earthquakes that caused buildings to shake, and the government said they were aftershocks of the huge earthquake that struck the island more than two weeks ago.

The strongest recent tremors, which the US Geological Survey estimated at magnitude 6.1, occurred at around 2:30 a.m. (18:30 GMT), followed minutes later by a 6.0 magnitude tremor.

The Central Meteorological Administration in Taipei set them at 6.0 and 6.3, respectively.

The seismic activity, centered around Hualien on the east coast, caused buildings in large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan to shake throughout the night. There were no reports of injuries.

Office worker Kevin Lin, who lives in the capital, Taipei, told AFP news agency that the quake woke him up.

“I was too afraid to move and stayed in bed,” the 53-year-old said.

At around 8 a.m. (00:00 GMT), a 5.8-magnitude earthquake shook the capital while passengers were on their way to work.

Mountainous Hualien County, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) from Taipei, was the epicenter of a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the island on April 3, severely damaging buildings in the city of Hualien and causing landslides in the surrounding countryside.

At least 14 people were killed, and more than 1,100 aftershocks occurred.

Taiwan's Central Meteorological Administration said the latest group of quakes were also aftershocks.

Director of the Earthquake Monitoring Center Wu Xinfu told reporters that the quakes were a “release of an energy core” and that more could be expected, although perhaps not as strong.

In Hualien, the government announced that schools and offices would remain closed on Tuesday due to ongoing aftershocks.

Buildings that partially collapsed in the April 3 quake, including the Bean Hotel and the nearby Tong Shuai Building, suffered other damage. Both were empty and already slated for demolition.

The April 3 earthquake was Taiwan's most severe in 25 years, but the death toll was relatively contained thanks to widespread public awareness campaigns and stricter building standards.

The island, with a population of 23 million, is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates, and is no stranger to strong earthquakes.

