Taiwan earthquakes: A group of earthquakes shake the city of Hualien

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A group of earthquakes struck the island republic of Taiwan early Tuesday, the strongest measuring 6.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

There were no reports of casualties in the quakes, although there was other damage to two multi-storey buildings that were evacuated following a 7.4-magnitude earthquake that struck the island earlier this month, killing 13 people and injuring more than 1,000. The epicenter of the quake was Along the coast of rural and mountainous Hualien County.

This was the strongest earthquake Taiwan has witnessed in the past 25 years, and was followed by hundreds of aftershocks. The earthquakes that occurred on Tuesday are the most recent of these earthquakes.

According to the US Geological Survey, Tuesday's 6.1-magnitude earthquake was centered 28 kilometers (17.5 miles) south of Hualien City, at a depth of 10.7 kilometers. The other six quakes ranged in magnitude from 4.5 to 6, all near Hualien City. The Taiwan Earthquake Monitoring Center estimated the initial magnitude of the quake at 6.3. Such small discrepancies are common among monitoring stations.

The largest were two earthquakes measuring 6.0 and 6.3, which occurred at 2:26 a.m. and 2:32 a.m. on Tuesday, respectively, according to the Taiwan Center. Several aftershocks could be felt on the upper floors of residential buildings in the capital, Taipei, about 150 kilometers (93 miles) away across steep mountains to the northwest.

The Full Hotel in downtown Hualien partially collapsed during the earthquakes and was left leaning at a severe angle, however, it was undergoing renovations and was vacant at the time. The nearby Tong Shuai Building was also empty, having been slated for demolition after sustaining severe damage in the April 3 earthquake.

Schools and offices were ordered closed in Hualien and the surrounding county on Tuesday as hundreds of aftershocks continued to hit land and off the coast in the Pacific Ocean, the vast majority of them below magnitude 3. Authorities have notified anyone whose home was damaged in the earthquake. The last quake was on the way out until the aftershocks subsided, and some decided to wait in their cars.

Rockslides have blocked part of the trail in the rugged Taroko Valley, where several hikers lost their lives in the April 3 earthquake. Although train service from Taipei to Hualien has been suspended, traffic disruption has been minimal, and Provincial Expressway No. 8 is expected to be cleared by Wednesday. Cracks opened in some walkways and bridges and some tiles fell from the outer walls, but the damage was only minor.

Experts say strong earthquakes are no stranger to Taiwan, but their effects on the high-tech island's 23 million residents have been contained thanks to its excellent earthquake preparedness. The island also has strict building standards and extensive public education campaigns about earthquakes.

In 1999, a 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan killed 2,400 people.

Taiwan lies along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the seismic fault line that encircles the Pacific Ocean from South America to Japan, Indonesia and New Zealand, and is where most of the world's earthquakes occur. Earthquakes, often with their epicenters in the Pacific Ocean, are an almost daily occurrence on the island, where they are often referred to as the “cattle of the earth.”

Taiwan's Cabinet has allocated more than NT$20 billion (US$614.9 million) for relief and reconstruction following the April 3 earthquake.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/taiwan-earthquake-hualien-usgs-7ac3e6db25489a2da80f3e06ecc61b27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos