Taiwan earthquake: More than 80 earthquakes hit the east coast within 24 hours, with a magnitude of 6.3 | Top 10 updates





The island's Meteorological Department said that more than 80 earthquakes struck the eastern coast of Taiwan during the past 24 hours, and buildings in the capital, Taipei, also shook. The strongest earthquake recorded a magnitude of 6.3. The quake's epicenter was largely in eastern rural Hualien County, where a 7.2-magnitude quake on April 3 claimed at least 14 lives, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since then.

Here are the top 10 updates about the Taiwan earthquake,

1) Several aftershocks shook the city of Hualien in eastern Taiwan late Monday and early Tuesday. However, no deaths or major damage were reported. Major chipmaker TSMC said its operations were not affected.

2) Buildings in large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan, including the capital, Taipei, swayed during the night due to the 6.3-magnitude earthquake, Reuters reported.

3) According to Taiwan's Central Weather Administration, the series of earthquakes that began Monday afternoon – about 180 – were aftershocks of the large quake that occurred on April 3.

4) “The aftershocks were a release of an energy core and more can be expected, although perhaps not as strong,” Seismological Center Director Wu Xinfu told the media.

5) Chen Fu said people in Hualien need to prepare for more unrest as heavy rains are expected across Taiwan this week. The Hualien Fire Department reported that two buildings that were already vacant due to damage on April 3 suffered additional damage and were leaning.

6) The world's largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), reported that some employees were evacuated at a few factories, but all employees were safe and the facility and safety systems were working as intended, Reuters reports.

7) Several roads were closed in the mountainous Hualien County, and the authorities suspended work and school for the day.

8) Strong earthquakes are not unusual in Taiwan, but experts believe the country's exceptional earthquake preparedness has succeeded in limiting damage to its 23 million residents.

9) In addition, the island features extensive public awareness efforts about earthquake safety and strict building regulations.

10) More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake that struck southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(With Reuters inputs)

Published: 23 April 2024, 09:00 AM IST

