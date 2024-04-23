Japan's Noto Peninsula earthquake claims rise 22% in Japanese yen, reaching US$492 million: GIAJ





According to the latest data from the General Insurance Association of Japan, insurance claims paid for the January 1 M7.5 earthquake that struck near the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture have risen by almost 22% in just a few weeks, to nearly US$492 million. When we last covered GIAJ paid claims data on March 22, which included claims data through March 8, the reported figure was approximately $415 million (currency conversion as of March 8).

The so-called earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula on January 1, causing severe impacts on some towns across Japan's four prefectures: Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui.

There was significant property damage, and as insurance and reinsurance market loss estimates began to emerge, it was clear that the event was relatively significant for the domestic insurance industry, with some likely minor impacts on global reinsurance as well.

The General Insurance Association of Japan (GIAJ) has now clarified that the total claims paid have reached more than JPY74.44 billion as of March 31, 2024.

On that date, that number had turned out to be just over US$492 million. Or, at today's date, the amount is closer to $481 million due to currency fluctuations (note that it would have been more than $525 million on the date the earthquake actually occurred).

The previous figure in Japanese Yen was just under JPY61 billion, so the updated claims paid figure of just over JPY74.4 billion is now approximately 22% higher.

GIAJ now says that as of 31 March, there were 128,263 accepted insurance claims for damage to homes and household goods, while 115,171 investigations have been carried out into claims submitted to date.

About 81,544 claim payments have been made, resulting in more than ¥74.44 billion in claim payments as of March 31.

The 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake loss remains the seventh largest insured loss from a Japanese earthquake to date.

The figures from GIAJ cover the history of claims reported by member companies of the General Insurance Association of Japan and the Foreign Non-Life Insurance Association of Japan.

As a result, it does not include all losses incurred by global insurance and reinsurance entities operating in Japan, some of which may not be members.

Recall that the first industry loss estimate released due to this Japanese earthquake was from modeling firm Karen Clark & ​​Company (KCC), which estimated insured losses from the earthquake at an estimated $6.4 billion.

The next company to issue estimates of insurance market losses due to the Japanese earthquake was CoreLogic, which said it was likely to be less than $5 billion.

Subsequently, Verisk's Extreme Event Solutions business unit estimated insurance industry losses at between JPY260 billion (US$1.8 billion) and JPY480 billion (US$3.3 billion).

Finally, Moody's RMS estimated the amount to be between JPY435 billion and JPY870 billion (US$3 billion to US$6 billion).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.artemis.bm/news/japan-noto-peninsula-earthquake-claims-rise-22-in-jpy-to-us-492m-giaj/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos