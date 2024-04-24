Claims paid for Japan New Year's Day earthquake rise to $492 million: GIAJ





The General Insurance Association of Japan (GIAJ) has released new insurance claims data for the M7.5 earthquake that occurred on January 1 near the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, revealing that total claims paid rose by about 22% in just a few weeks to about $492 million. (74.44 billion Japanese yen).

On March 22, we wrote that data from GIAJ as of March 8, 2024, revealed that more than 61 billion Japanese yen ($414 million as of March 8 or $403 million at the March 22 exchange rate) in payments from more than 67,000 Claim who caused the earthquake.

The earthquake, which occurred shortly after 4 p.m. local time off the west coast of Japan on New Year's Day, caused extensive damage around and south of the epicenter, affecting Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui Prefectures.

In an update based on insurance claims data as of March 31, 2024, GIAJ reported that total claims paid rose to more than 74.44 billion Japanese yen, which converts to more than $492 million, or closer to $481 million at today's exchange rate. .

This is out of a total of 128,263 claims that were accepted, of which 115,171 were described as completed investigations, while the number of claims payments reached 81,544 as of March 31, 2024.

In contrast, as of March 8, 2024, GIAJ reported that 115,211 claims had been accepted, with the number of completed investigations then standing at 95,601, while the number of claim payments reached 67,413.

So, in just a few weeks, the number of claims accepted increased by more than 11%, the number of claim payments increased by 21%, and the total amount of claim payments increased by 22% to JPY 74.44 billion reported as of 2018. End of March 2024.

Data from GIAJ also reveals that the 2024 Noto Peninsula earthquake remains the seventh largest insured loss from a Japanese earthquake event.

It is important to note that the data from GIAJ covers claims reported by GIAJ member companies and the Foreign Non-Life Insurance Association of Japan, so exclude all losses incurred by global reinsurers operating in the country, as some may not be members.

Catastrophe risk modeling firm Karen Clark & ​​Co. (KCC) was the first to issue a loss estimate for the event, reporting on January 5 that total insured losses would reach $6.4 billion.

On the same day, CoreLogic estimated that insured losses in the country from the earthquake could range between $1 billion and $5 billion.

Later in the month, Verisk's Extreme Event Solutions estimated insured losses from the event at between $1.8 billion and $3.3 billion.

Finally, on March 12, Moody's RMS estimated that total insurance industry losses due to the earthquake would likely fall between $3 billion to $6 billion.

