Taiwan experiences 200 aftershocks from a deadly earthquake, but no serious damage





There were no reports of injuries.

Hualien City:

Earthquake-hit Hualien County in eastern Taiwan was hit by more than 200 aftershocks late Monday and early Tuesday, but only minor damage and no casualties were reported, and major chipmaker TSMC said it saw no impact on operations. .

The largely sparsely populated rural city of Hualien was hit by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake on April 3 that killed at least 17 people, and there have been more than 1,000 aftershocks since then.

Buildings swayed in large parts of northern, eastern and western Taiwan, including the capital, Taipei, throughout the night, with the largest quake measuring 6.3. They were all very shallow.

Aden Peng, a Taipei resident, said, “Especially at two o'clock in the morning, it shook very strongly. In fact, for a moment I thought about going downstairs, but since we live on the sixth floor, it felt somewhat difficult to get down.” 44, medical researcher.

“Then again, according to my previous experience, I thought it should be okay, and I hope it will be okay,” Peng added. “Because I was so tired, I continued to sleep, hoping for the best.”

Taiwan's Central Meteorological Administration said the wave of earthquakes that began Monday afternoon, with a magnitude estimated at more than 200, were aftershocks of the large earthquake that occurred on April 3.

Earthquake Center Director Wu Xinfu told reporters that the aftershocks were a “concentrated release of energy” and that more could be expected, although perhaps not as strong.

He added that with heavy rain expected to fall across Taiwan this week, people in Hualien should prepare for more unrest.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, on her Facebook page, called on people to avoid the mountains and remain alert.

“When an earthquake happens, don't panic. Master the 'duck, take cover, and stay put' principle,” she wrote.

The Hualien Fire Department said two buildings, which were already unoccupied after sustaining damage on April 3, sustained further damage and were leaning.

There were no reports of injuries.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), the world's largest contract chip maker, whose factories are located on the island's west coast, said some employees at a small number of factories had been evacuated, but the facility and safety systems were operating normally and all employees were fine.

“At this time, we do not anticipate any impact on operations,” she said in an email.

Investors shrugged off concerns about the quake, with Taipei-listed TSMC shares closing 1.6% higher on Tuesday.

In mountainous Hualien County, some roads were reported closed after falling rocks, and the government suspended work and schools for the day.

Taiwan is located near the intersection of two tectonic plates, and is prone to earthquakes.

More than 100 people were killed in an earthquake that struck southern Taiwan in 2016, while a 7.3-magnitude earthquake killed more than 2,000 people in 1999.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/quake-hit-taiwan-rattled-by-more-than-200-aftershocks-no-major-damage-5504799 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos