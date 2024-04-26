Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Promoting the ongoing demolition of damaged homes





Working to demolish and remove homes damaged by a major disaster is the first step towards reconstruction. The central government must strengthen the establishment of necessary systems and provide manpower to ensure that work is carried out steadily.

Many houses collapsed in the Noto Peninsula earthquake. Most of it has been left untouched since then, with demolition and removal work not progressing as expected.

There is a publicly funded demolition system, whereby damaged homeowners apply to the local government to carry out demolition and removal in their place. The Ishikawa Prefectural Government estimates that about 22,000 homes will be demolished at public expense, and has received applications to build 8,000 or more homes so far.

However, only nine homes have been demolished so far. Since the affected areas still face many other challenges, such as restoring water supplies and building temporary housing, the reality is that they cannot adequately cope with demolition and removal work.

If damaged homes are left unattended, they will not only collapse, but there is a risk of becoming a source of unpleasant odors and harmful insects. Therefore, it is important to facilitate demolition and removal work.

In order to begin work in earnest, it will be necessary to secure local government staff to handle the administrative work.

Publicly funded demolitions take time and effort, such as verifying application documents. Owners of homes to be demolished must be present at the sites before demolition work begins. However, since there are many people who have moved from the first evacuation site to another and others who have moved farther away, adjusting their schedule also takes time. Affected local governments alone are unable to handle the large number of applications.

The Ministry of Environment gathered personnel with extensive disaster response experience from local governments affected by past disasters and sent them to the Noto region. Demolition work is expected to take a long time. It is hoped that the Ministry will make its efforts to provide continued support.

It is also important to secure accommodation for workers. For work to proceed efficiently, it is necessary to bring together a large number of workers from inside and outside the governorate, but there is little land in the affected areas to build housing on. We hope that neighboring municipalities and the provincial government will cooperate in providing land and accommodation.

From the residents' point of view, the complexity of the application process is a problem, and some of them are unable to apply even if they wanted to.

Publicly funded demolition requires approval from all homeowners, but for some older homes, the owner's name is not changed even after the owner's death. In such cases, it is necessary to identify all persons entitled to inheritance and obtain their consent.

In past disasters, some local governments have decided to accept applications by having a single representative write the oath. It is hoped that central and local governments will consider how to facilitate the application process for residents, with reference to such an example.

After the 2016 Kumamoto earthquake, it reportedly took just over two years to demolish 35,000 homes at public expense. Long-term support is needed from a long-term perspective.

(From the Yomiuri Shimbun, April 26, 2024)

