Detecting earthquakes, say researchers from the California Institute of Technology





Imagine reusing underground fiber optic cables, typically used to deliver high-speed internet to Californians, to detect and measure earthquakes.

That's the focus of recent research by scientists at Caltech led by Chongwen Zhan, who presented his findings to students and community members during a lecture on Wednesday evening, April 24.

“California is earthquake country, and we have had a very good seismic network for more than 100 years now,” said Zahn, a professor of geophysics at Caltech. “We really want to have denser instruments so we can pick up all the small earthquakes from one neighborhood to the next.”

High school student seismology interns talk with people at their booth on the Caltech campus in Pasadena on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

Zhongwen Zhan, a professor of geophysics who developed distributed acoustic sensing, a technology for detecting earthquakes using fiber-optic cables, speaks during a lecture in Beckman Hall on the Caltech campus in Pasadena on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht (Los Angeles Daily News) /SCNG)

Zhongwen Zhan, a professor of geophysics who developed distributed acoustic sensing, a technology for detecting earthquakes using fiber-optic cables, speaks during a lecture in Beckman Hall on the Caltech campus in Pasadena on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht (Los Angeles Daily News) /SCNG)

Zhongwen Zhan, a professor of geophysics who developed distributed acoustic sensing, a technology for detecting earthquakes using fiber-optic cables, speaks during a lecture in Beckman Hall on the Caltech campus in Pasadena on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht (Los Angeles Daily News) /SCNG)

Zahn's team used distributed acoustic sensing to study a section of fiber optic cable. By using laser emitters to shine beams of light through cables, which contain small defects every few meters that reflect part of the light back to the source, scientists gathered insights into the movement of seismic waves.

Using fiber-optic cables to monitor earthquakes may be a faster and less expensive approach than using traditional seismic sensors, Zhan said. He added that his team was able to convert two fiber-optic cables into more than 5,000 sensors.

The success of this experiment, which focused on the 6.0-magnitude Antelope Valley earthquake in 2021, prompted Zahn's team to expand its research from California to other regions, including Antarctica.

“The ground is constantly making noise,” Zahn said. “By listening to the Earth carefully, you can learn a lot about the Earth and all the different processes, and I think there is a lot more we need to do.”

In addition to Zahn's lecture, Wednesday's event also gave attendees the opportunity to get hands-on experience using new seismology tools and chat with members of Caltech's Seismic Laboratory, as well as high school interns from Pasadena and Alhambra about their seismic research.

