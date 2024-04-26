How does an earthquake happen? | Explaining Earthquakes with #3D Simulator « Adafruit Industries – Makers, Hackers, Artists, Designers and Engineers!





Let's share this video on YouTube!

What is an earthquake? Earthquakes occur due to the release of energy that generates waves that travel in all directions, causing the Earth's surface to shake. Land is not just one piece. It is made up of a puzzle of about 19 to 20 pieces called tectonic plates. These sheets are placed on a hot, partially molten layer of the Earth's mantle. This is why these pieces are constantly moving.

An earthquake is generated underground and this releases energy through it. The point where an earthquake occurs underground is called the epicenter, and the specific location above it on the Earth's surface is called the epicenter. Earthquakes are divided into three types: convergent boundary, divergent boundary, and transform fault. The most horrific earthquake ever recorded, with a magnitude of 9.5 out of 10, occurred in Valdivia in southern Chile in 1960.

Another earthquake that occurred in Japan in the Tohoku region was a magnitude 9.0 and occurred on March 11, 2011. This earthquake caused massive and massive damage and destruction and claimed the lives of nearly 16,000 people. Geologists use a device that can sense area waves caused by the movement of tectonic plates. These waves are known as seismic waves, and the device is called a seismograph. This records waves that range from 0 to 10 where 0 is the lowest, where people do not feel anything and 10 is the highest, which destroys continents. It is measured on the Richter scale.

See more!

Adafruit publishes a wide range of writing and video content, including interviews and reports on the manufacturer market and the wider world of technology. Our Standards page is intended to serve as a guide to the best practices used by Adafruit, as well as an outline of the ethical standards to which Adafruit aspires. Although Adafruit is not an independent journalistic organization, Adafruit strives to be a fair, informative and positive voice within the community – you can check it out here: adafruit.com/editorialstandards

Adafruit is on Mastodon, join! adafruit.com/mastodon

Stop making boards and soldering – and start crafting right away! The Adafruit Circuit Playground is packed with LED lights, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads, and more. Create projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop programming site MakeCode, learn computer science with the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the latest and greatest Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, a small speaker, infrared receiver and transmitter, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip panels, and a lot of sensors: capacitive touch, infrared proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A vast world of electronics and programming awaits you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.

Do you have a cool project to share? Electronics Expo & News takes place every Wednesday at 7pm ET! To join, head over to YouTube and check out the show's live chat – we'll post the link there.

Join us every Wednesday night at 8pm ET to ask an engineer!

Join over 36,000 makers on Adafruit's Discord channels and be part of the community! http://adafru.it/discord

CircuitPython – The Easiest Way to Program Microcontrollers – CircuitPython.org

Get the only spam-free daily newsletter on wearables, running a manufacturing business, e-tips, and more! Subscribe to AdafruitDaily.com!

No comments yet.

Adafruit has a “Be excellent to each other” comment policy. Help us keep the community here positive and helpful. Stick to the topic, and respect makers of all ages and skill levels. Be nice, don't spam – thank you!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.adafruit.com/2024/04/26/how-do-earthquake-happen-earthquakes-explained-using-3d-simulator/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos