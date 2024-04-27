Alaska Earthquake Science at America's largest seismology conference





The Alaska Earthquake Center will be going in droves to this year's Seismological Society of America conference in Anchorage, Alaska. SSA 2024 will be the largest ever, with more than 1,100 people registered, and the first to be hosted in Anchorage since 2014.

University of Alaska Fairbanks seismologists Michael West and Carl Tibb are co-hosts of the conference this year. “Earthquakes, tsunamis, landslides, volcanoes, the structure of the Earth, plate tectonics, the evolving geology around us — this is the coming together,” says West, who is also the state seismologist and director of the Earthquake Center.

Some highlights from the 10 presentations led by the Alaska Earthquake Center include Steps Towards Earthquake Early Warning in Alaska, the latest thinking on tsunami risk, and the evolution of our workforce development program. Thirty students from the Earth Observation Club's after-school program, in collaboration with T3 Alaska, will travel from across rural Alaska to present the results of their community projects. These include monitoring events such as sea ice breakup, permafrost and riverbank erosion, flooding, and earthquakes around landslide-prone areas. The plenary session, which will be co-hosted by tsunami researcher Elena Soleimani, will focus on the challenges of geohazards research in Alaska.

The Seismic Center also co-hosts a booth with the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute, where conference attendees can learn more about our research and facilities. They can also compete for prizes in various seismology challenges, such as “Guess this waveform!”, set up a seismic data stream, and race with an opponent to disassemble and reassemble the protective housing unit for the seismic station's electronics, known as the Vault Interface Enclosure.

Whether a bear wanders near a field site or weather conditions change without warning and your helicopter pilot says it's time to go, acting quickly is an essential skill for maintaining Alaska Geophysical Network stations.

The Geophysical Institute will show videos of field and laboratory research in Alaska at this year's SSA meeting, in order to attract graduate student applicants. Graduate student ambassadors — Alaska Earthquake Center researchers Sarah Noel and Sibin John — will be on hand to answer questions.

Alaska Earthquake Science Center

From Seismic Data Manager Heather MacFarlane, we learn how the data team monitors station health and conducts quality control. These analyzes ensure that we produce high-quality data for researchers and provide accurate earthquake information to the public. Sarah Noel, graduate student and Geophysical Institute Student Ambassador, will present her work in machine learning. It compared an automatic earthquake detection and classification system in four regions of Alaska to earthquakes cataloged by analysts.

State seismologist Mike West will give a presentation on how the diversity of environmental data we track helps us improve our understanding of earthquakes. On the other side of this, field engineer Joan Hillsop will present the climate story – how the range of environmental and geophysical conditions monitored by the Alaska Earthquake Center gives insight into changing conditions in the Arctic. In a related presentation, graduate student Sibin Jun will share his research on microseismic noise generated by ocean storms and sea ice in the Gulf of Alaska.

We give a presentation on earthquake early warning, with graduate student Alex Vozkos. Progress in landslide detection in Alaska will be presented by seismologist Ezgi Karasuzun and graduate student Gabriel Davey.

Gabe Paris will give a presentation on how the Alaska Earthquake Center uses Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) data receivers to more accurately calculate the magnitude of an earthquake, by incorporating measurements of exactly how much the ground moved during an earthquake.

Hosting the conference in Alaska gives the Alaska Earthquake Center the opportunity to showcase the many different ways our research serves Alaska and science.

