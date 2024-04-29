Mayday to perform in Hualien after the earthquake





By Wang Qin Ai/CNA Staff Reporter

Taiwanese band Mayday (五月天) has announced plans to perform in Hualien County following a 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck the county on April 3.

At the end of a charity concert in Quanzhou, China, on Saturday evening, the band announced that its next show would be in the city of Hualien, which also witnessed hundreds of aftershocks.

Many Hualien residents left messages on Mayday's Facebook page to express their gratitude.

Image: Screenshot from Mayday's Facebook page

“Thank you. Hualien City needs this,” one message read.

“Willing to come to Hualien City when we need it most. Thank you, Mayday,” another said.

Hualien Hotel Association president Zhang Hsuan Han (張琄菡), a Mayday fan, said yesterday the announcement was exciting news among several recent disappointments, including five hotel buildings listed as dangerous.

Hualien County Commissioner Hsu Chen Wei (徐榛蔚) warmly welcomed the band.

The Hualien Research and Administration Department said it had not received information about the Mayday concert, but thanked everyone who helped Hualien, adding that the provincial government would provide the troupe with the necessary assistance to hold a concert.

Mayday earlier this month donated NT$5 million (US$153,563) for post-earthquake disaster relief.

In 2015, the band also held a charity concert in the area most affected by the gas explosion in Kaohsiung.

Separately, relief donations from the public had reached NT$1.4 billion as of 8 a.m. yesterday, the Taiwan Disaster Relief Foundation said.

The foundation, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, said the funds will be used to help areas affected by the earthquake, with a focus on emergency medical care, shelter and reconstruction.

She added that the donation campaign is scheduled to end at midnight on Friday, adding that the online fundraising platform WaBay will stop accepting donations at midnight tomorrow, while Line Pay will close its donation platform at midnight on Thursday.

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Feedback containing offensive and profane language, personal attacks of any kind, or promotion will be removed and the user will be banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/front/archives/2024/04/29/2003817097 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos