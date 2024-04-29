World Health Organization Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean | Long-term rehabilitation for earthquake survivors in northwest Syria News





Yousra participates in physical therapy sessions at the rehabilitation center to regain her mobility. Image source: Doctors Across Continents April 29, 2024 – “I felt the ground shaking strongly, I ran to wake up my father and grandfather, then I went to get dressed to run outside,” narrates Yusra*, a 23-year-old university student from Idlib Governorate in northwestern Syria. “That's all I can remember. My life has changed forever.”

Yusra Aliyah's house collapsed as she rushed for cover during a series of deadly earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey in February 2023. Yusra remained trapped under the rubble for several hours.

In Syria alone, the disaster killed nearly 5,900 people and injured more than 12,800. It has displaced hundreds of thousands of families, and caused severe damage to infrastructure that was already weakened by the conflict.

Most of the injuries sustained in the earthquake were those that required specialized interventions and long-term rehabilitation. For example, spinal cord injuries, traumatic brain injuries, and orthopedic conditions such as fractures or crushed limbs, some of which require amputations or other specialized orthopedic care.

Yusra suffered from hemiplegia, a spinal cord injury that causes paralysis on one side of the body, leading to a loss of movement in her right leg.

The psychological toll from the horrific experience of the earthquake and her physical injury were so profound that Yusra resisted treatment for months.

Finally, her family convinced her to visit Step of Hope in Azaz, an area of ​​Idlib Governorate. This WHO-supported rehabilitation center is run by Physicians Transcontinental, a national non-governmental organization, with generous funding from the Central Emergency Response Fund.

Individual treatment and rehabilitation

A moment of victory for Lysra and the entire medical team at Step of Hope Rehabilitation Center, as she takes her first steps after physical therapy. Image source: Doctors Across Continents Reluctant to participate in treatment at first, Yusra gradually began to open up to the possibility of recovery thanks to the continuous support and encouragement of Step of Hope staff.

A customized treatment plan was developed for Yousra to address the physical and psychological aspects of her condition. Physical therapy sessions focus on improving movement and function. Occupational therapy aims to restore independence in daily activities. She also received psychological support to overcome her trauma and rebuild her mental resilience.

The collaborative efforts of health workers at the centre, including therapists, counselors and support staff, played a pivotal role in her rehabilitation journey. Over time, Yusra made significant progress. She regained her mobility with the help of a walker, and her outlook became increasingly positive – so much so that she resumed her education.

“When I started treatment, I was skeptical and afraid that I wouldn’t be able to make any progress. “I can’t describe my happiness because I was able to stand up and move my legs,” says Yusra. “Now I am determined to achieve my dreams, complete my education and become a teacher.”

Following the earthquake, WHO supported 5 rehabilitation centers to provide similar inpatient rehabilitation services, reaching more than 23,000 people in northwest Syria.

*Name has been changed to protect privacy and security.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.emro.who.int/syria/news/long-term-rehabilitation-for-earthquake-survivors-in-north-west-syria.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos