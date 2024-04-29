BNPB: The number of homes damaged by the Garut earthquake has risen to 267





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) is still updating data on settlements affected by the 6.2 magnitude Garut earthquake that struck at 23:29 WIB on the night of Saturday, April 27.

As of 04:00 WIB on Monday 29 April 2024, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported that at least 267 homes had been affected by the strong earthquake.

Abdul Mahari, head of the Disaster Data, Information and Communications Center at BNPB, explained that eight housing units suffered severe damage, 56 moderate damage, 191 minor damage, and 12 were affected.

“BPBD is still determining the extent of the damage and collecting data on other impacts after the earthquake,” he said in a press release on Monday, April 29, 2024.

Several districts reported that there were houses severely damaged by the earthquake, namely West Bandung District (4 units), Tasikmalaya (2 units), Sumedang (1 unit), Pangandaran (1 unit), Garut District (12 units), Bandung (12 units ). 2 units), Sukabumi (9 units), Tasikmalaya (7 units), Bogor (5 units), Magalingka (1 unit), Subang (1 unit), Purwakarta (3 units), West Bandung (2 units), Sukabumi City (1 unit One, Cimahi City (one unit), and Tasikmalaya City (two units).

According to Mohari, some houses also sustained minor damage in Bogor, Sukabumi, Cianjur, Bandung, Garut, Tasikmalaya, Ciamis, Magalingka, Purwakarta, West Bandung, Pangandaran, Sukabumi City, Cimahi City and Tasikmalaya City. BNPB is still waiting for the BPBD date to see the extent of the damage.

BPBD also reported that 11 people were injured, including 6 in Garut district, 3 in Bandung, and 2 in Siamis. There were no reports of casualties as a result of the M6.2 earthquake, whose epicenter was in the sea 151 km southwest of Garut district, West Java province, at a depth of 70 km.

In response to the disaster, Mohari said BNPB prepared humanitarian aid and dispatched a team to support the emergency response in Garut and Tasikmalaya.

Arsian Hasyim (Contributor)

