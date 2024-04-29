Kilauea volcano update, a significant increase in earthquakes was observed





(BIVN) – Kīlauea volcano is not erupting, but there has been a significant increase in seismic activity beneath the Upper East Rift Zone and the caldera south of Halema'umau.

The Hawaiian Island volcano entered a severe state of unrest in the early morning of April 27, and this state of unrest is continuing and intensifying, scientists say. There have been more than 360 earthquakes in the past 24 hours, compared to 250 earthquakes in the past 24 hours. The earthquakes occur mostly beneath the upper East Rift Zone with smaller numbers occurring in the caldera south of Halema'umau.

“At this time, it is not possible to say with certainty whether this increase in activity will lead to an eruption in the near future — or will simply remain confined underground,” the USGS Hawaii Volcano Observatory wrote in a report released Monday. . “However, the gradual strengthening of seismic swarms suggests that an eruption in the Kilauea Summit region or below the Upper East Rift Zone, within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, is one possible outcome.”

The surge in activity has led to some closures within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. The Helena Pali Trail from the Chain of Craters Trail is closed, and overnight use of the Coastal Outback, Napau and Pipiau Cabins are temporarily suspended.

The current USGS Volcano Alert level for Kīlauea remains at the ADVISORY level. Seismic activity in the eastern rift zone is limited to the upper eastern rift zone, with no major earthquakes or deformations occurring beyond the Mauna Ulu zone.

From Monday's update by USGS HVO:

Summit and Upper East Rift Zone Observations: Seismic activity increased sharply after midnight on April 27 beneath the Upper East Rift Zone (between Bohemau Crater and the Helena-Pali Road) and beneath the Kīlauea caldera south of Halema'umau. Earthquakes occur at depths of 1.5 to 2.5 kilometers (1-1.5 miles) below the surface. Activity intensified yesterday and there were more than 360 earthquakes in the last 24 hours compared to 250 earthquakes in the last 24 hours, most of them under the upper East Rift Zone with a smaller number in the caldera south of Halema'umau. In addition, the intensity of activity increased just after 11 p.m. on April 28, when several strong earthquakes, including a magnitude 3.3 quake, unleashed a swarm of earthquakes beneath the upper East Rift Zone that lasted for about 45 minutes. Activity has returned to frequent small earthquakes of less than 2 magnitude interspersed with occasional larger earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3. Deeper earthquakes that used to occur 5-10 kilometers (3-6 miles) directly beneath the Kīlauea caldera have ceased over the past few weeks. .

Kīlauea's peak remains swollen. Overall ground deformation continues, with continued inflation of the summit and uplift south of the caldera. Inclinometers near Oikahuna and Sand Hill showed falling and rising inflation rates on the evening of April 27 with the onset of a deflation-inflation (DI) event. The intense earthquake swarm recorded between 11pm and midnight last night (April 28) coincided with increased inflation recorded on the inclinometer at Oikahuna associated with the inflationary end of the DI event that began the day before. Inflation at both inclinometers returned to lower rates along with earthquakes before midnight on April 28. Sulfur dioxide emission rates are still low. A sulfur dioxide emission rate of about 52 tons per day was recorded on April 23.

Fault Zone Observations: Seismic activity in the eastern rift zone is limited to the upper eastern rift zone, with no major earthquakes or deformation occurring beyond the Mauna Ulu zone. Seismic activity in the southwest Kīlauea fault zone remains generally low. Measurements from continuous gas monitoring stations downwind of Puʻuʻōʻō in the Middle East Rift Zone – the site of 1983-2018 volcanic activity – remain below sulfur dioxide detection limits, indicating that Puʻuʻōʻō sulfur dioxide emissions are negligible.

USGS HVO says it will continue to provide daily updates while volcanic unrest continues.

