New Jersey has witnessed more than 150 aftershocks since the April 5 earthquake, which had a magnitude of 4.8.





Friday will mark one month since a 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck the Garden State. This earthquake was followed by more than 100 aftershocks.

A water main break in Randolph was one of the most severe damages reported from the initial April 5 quake. The epicenter was 17 miles from Roxbury, in Tewksbury.

Paul Fabiano lives in Tewksbury and remembers what he and his wife experienced the day the earthquake struck.

“It felt like there was a huge explosion and the house shook,” Fabiano says.

New Jersey is not accustomed to having earthquakes, in fact, the last major earthquake in the Garden State was in the 1880s.

The US Geological Survey says there have been 157 aftershocks since the April 5 quake. Its magnitude ranged from 0.2 to 3.8 magnitude, according to the USGS.

“A chain of events occurs when the first large earthquake hits and then aftershocks occur. It can extend for one week, one month, or even up to one year – as long as the magnitude is always less than the first earthquake,” he says. Roberto Masses, PhD candidate in seismology at Rutgers University.

Masses explains that if the ground shakes again and its magnitude is higher than 4.8, it will be considered a new earthquake and not an aftershock.

“And then, let's say that this would replay the sequence of earthquake events, so that event would have earthquakes or aftershocks that are part of that earthquake and not of the first earthquake,” he says.

So, what is the likelihood of all this happening again? Macys says it's unpredictable but it's a reminder that earthquakes can happen in New Jersey.

“What we don't know is when. It could happen within a month, within a year. It could happen in another 200 years, so it's very difficult to say. That's where it's important to always be prepared even if that's not the case.” “We don't know how often it will happen, and we don't know when the next event will happen,” Masses says.

