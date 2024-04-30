Estimated losses from the Garut earthquake reach 12.6 billion rupees





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – The Jarut Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) reported that the total losses from the 6.2 magnitude earthquake, which occurred on Saturday, April 27, at approximately 23:29 WIB, have reached Rp 12.6 billion. . .

Based on the latest data, six people were injured and 464 homes were damaged, including 11 severely damaged, 93 moderately damaged, and 355 slightly damaged. At least 54 public facilities were also damaged, including 5 with serious damage, 14 with moderate damage, and 34 with minor damage.

The impact of the strong earthquake spread across 29 sub-districts in 101 villages and four districts in West Java.

The Garut County Government has not yet provided assistance to the affected victims as data collection on the losses is ongoing. “We are still collecting and verifying data,” said Jarut Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) head, Ah Annuar Sefuloh, on Tuesday, April 30, at the Disaster Command Centre.

Although many victims were affected, the government has not established evacuation centers as many of the damaged buildings are likely still occupied.

It was noted that community activities were proceeding normally after the earthquake. “No one has been displaced and people’s livelihoods have not changed,” Ah said, adding that the assistance to be provided will be in the form of food aid and cash assistance to repair buildings.

Earlier, Garut Regional Secretary, Nurdin Yana, confirmed that the regional government has allocated 58 billion rupees from the regional budget to deal with disasters.

