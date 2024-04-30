Is the earth moving around you? Small earthquake recorded in Kurzeme, Latvia / Article





According to the latest public observations, a seismic event was also observed at the Sliteri monitoring station today at 11:40 AM Latvian time. In Latvia, seismic monitoring is carried out at one station, Slitiri, but observations are also compared at stations in Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Poland and Denmark. The event in question was clearly recorded at only one monitoring station, Slateri, but more precise information about the location of the event can only be obtained after a more in-depth analysis of the data.

It is now clear that the earthquake, if it occurred, was of local magnitude, as only one monitoring station showed signs of it. Therefore, the expected event magnitude is likely to be less than 3, meaning that there will be no damage to buildings or infrastructure associated with the earthquake.

Ground movements observed in Latvia are usually on a small scale, and are associated with human activities such as military exercises. The last natural earthquake in the Baltic region was recorded in 2022 in northern Estonia with a magnitude of 2.3. Natural earthquakes in the region rarely exceed 3 magnitude.

Shortly after 11 a.m., residents began reporting shaking of ground, buildings and objects in Liepaja and the South Kurzeme area on social media. In Saldus, residents also heard a hollow sound that lasted a few seconds.

The strongest earthquake in Latvia this century occurred on October 21, 2004, when two moderate earthquakes were recorded near the border of Kaliningrad and Poland. The earthquake was also well felt in Latvia.

Earthquakes were felt throughout Kaliningrad and northeastern Poland, as well as in the Baltic states. In Poland, at least one building was damaged by ground shaking.

“This is a unique phenomenon for our latitudes,” Maris Seglič, director of the state Geological Survey, said in an interview with Latvian Radio at the time.

He noted that two underground tremor centers were identified in the Kaliningrad region: shortly after 10 a.m., the earthquake had a magnitude of more than five on the Richter scale, and at 12.40 p.m. its magnitude was 5.2.

