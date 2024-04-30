



When people think of earthquakes, Texas is not the first place that comes to mind. However, the Lone Star State had its share of seismic events that left an impact. Texas is not known for earthquakes as frequent or severe as the West Coast, but they do happen.

Volcano Discovery tracks all the data in and around Texas. Although you may not have felt them, you have felt several of them in the past 24 hours. I was intrigued and did a little research to find out how strong Texas earthquakes are. Here are a few of what I found.

Shaken but not stirred: Remember 3 deadly earthquakes in Texas One of the worst earthquakes in Texas history occurred on August 16, 1931, near the town of Valentine. It had a magnitude of 5.8 and caused severe damage to adobe buildings and homes, with chimneys collapsing and walls cracking. A deadly earthquake struck El Paso on April 14, 1887. With a magnitude of about 7.0, this event caused widespread damage to the city of El Paso. Buildings and area. There have been reports of the waters of the Rio Grande River turning muddy due to underground seismic activity. More recently, the town of Snyder experienced a series of earthquakes in 2014 and 2015. These were attributed to hydraulic fracturing, or “fracking.” Although these earthquakes were relatively minor, they demonstrate that industrial practices in Texas have consequences.

While Texas may not be as seismically active as some other places, history shows that it is no stranger to devastation caused by seismic tremors. This may worsen as some population groups in the region continue to grow and hydraulic fracturing practices develop.

Tips for staying safe during an earthquake in Texas

Here are some tips on how to stay safe during an earthquake according to the CDC.

