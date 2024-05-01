How much more would we feel in New Jersey, New York City?





An earthquake shakes the New York City area

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with an initial magnitude of 4.8, with its epicenter near Lebanon, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY – A 2.6 magnitude aftershock was reported Wednesday morning in Gladstone, New Jersey, the US Geological Survey announced.

Was there an earthquake today?

According to the US Geological Survey, the aftershock occurred around 7:01 a.m. in Gladstone, Somerset County. Just Saturday morning, a 2.9 magnitude aftershock was reported near the same area. The epicenter was near Whitehouse Station, about 45 miles west of New York City.

Dozens of aftershocks have been reported since a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rocked the tri-state area on April 5. But how many aftershocks will we see?

How many aftershocks will we see?

“There is a 3% chance of aftershocks of magnitude 3 or higher over the next week, and 0 to 1 of them are likely to occur,” the USGS says.

The agency said: “According to our expectations, there is a less than 1% chance that one or more aftershocks with a magnitude greater than 5 degrees, which could be devastating, will occur during the next week.”

Understanding earthquake science

Today's earthquake raises many questions about the mechanisms of tremor. FOX 5 NY's Sharon Crowley spoke to a USGS geophysicist to get some answers.

This estimate comes during the next week until May 7. The number of aftershocks will decrease over time, but “a large aftershock could temporarily increase the number of aftershocks,” the agency says.

What is an aftershock?

Aftershocks are essentially smaller earthquakes that occur in the same general area during the hours, days and years following a larger quake, or “mainshock,” according to the USGS.

Aftershocks usually mean that the ground is realigning itself after the main earthquake.

Earthquake in New Jersey

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook New York City and the Tri-State area on April 5, followed by a magnitude 4.0 aftershock later that evening.

The USGS reported an earthquake at 10:23 a.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 and its epicenter near Whitehouse Station in Hunterdon County. About an hour later, a 2.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in nearby Bedminster.

Then, just before 6 p.m., a 4.0 magnitude aftershock struck the area, with its epicenter near Gladstone.

Earthquakes are less common in the eastern regions of the United States than on the western edges because the East Coast does not lie on a tectonic plate boundary.

But the US Geological Survey said 13 earthquakes of magnitude 4.5 or stronger since 1950 have been recorded within 311 miles of the quake. The strongest earthquake was the 5.8 magnitude earthquake in Mineral, Virginia, on August 23, 2011, which shook people from Georgia to Canada.

The Associated Press, along with the FOX digital team, helped contribute to this report.

