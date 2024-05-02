Two moderate earthquakes hit southwest of Mansfield in Johnson County





The USGS recorded two moderate tremors in Johnson County Wednesday afternoon.

A 3.0 and 3.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 5 miles southwest of Mansfield just after 1 p.m. Earthquakes of this size typically cause little or no damage, according to Justin Rubinstein, a research geophysicist and project leader for the USGS Induced Earthquakes Project.

“We don't anticipate any damage or anything like that,” Rubinstein said. “People who will be very close to the epicenter may feel a little anxious but nothing more.”

Johnson County Emergency Management Coordinator Jimmy Moore confirmed no damage had been reported in the county as of Wednesday afternoon.

“Most of what was reported was shaking pictures on the walls, roaring and things like that,” he said. “It just feels very unusual and obviously gets a lot of attention.”

While it's too early to know the exact cause of Wednesday's quakes, most earthquakes in North Texas are caused by human activity, according to Rubinstein. This includes wastewater disposal or underground injection of oil and gas production waste into the area.

A final decision awaits industry data, Rubinstein said.

Many hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, operations use injection wells to remove contaminated fluids. Concrete-capped wells can reach thousands of feet underground and store liquid waste from multiple hydraulic fracturing operations.

North Texas hasn't seen many earthquakes larger than magnitude 4.0, but places with more craters like the Permian Basin have seen earthquakes larger than magnitude 5.0. After the recent earthquake in the Permian, the Texas Railroad Commission – which regulates the state's oil and gas industry – suspended injection permits in the area.

The two major oil formations in North Texas are the Bend Arch–Fort Worth Basin and the Barnett Shale. The greater Dallas area has seen an uptick in seismic activity since about 2008 — most of it caused by earthquakes, Rubinstein said.

“There have been clusters of earthquakes since then, near DFW Airport, near Venus, near Irving, near Azle,” he said. “There have been a few earthquakes in a number of different locations in this broader Fort Worth basin, the Barnett Shale Basin.”

