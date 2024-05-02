



A third earthquake hits New Jersey in less than a month.

There have been more than 550 earthquakes in New York State. The first struck the New York City area on December 18, 1737, with a magnitude of 5.2. It is one of the devastating earthquakes that struck the Big Apple.

The largest earthquake ever to hit New York State was on September 5, 1944. A 5.9 magnitude earthquake occurred near the New York-Canada border, causing damage in Massena and Cornwall, Ontario. The Massena School gymnasium was severely damaged in the earthquake.

The strongest earthquake was felt in Western New York on August 12, 1929, with a magnitude of 5.2. Its center was near the city of Attica.

The Utica/Rome area has felt some earthquakes over the years. One hit Barneveld in 2015 and the other hit Prospect in 2013. Both were less than 2 degrees. On the other hand, the port of Leiden was rocked by a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in 1980.

First New Jersey earthquake

The first incident occurred on April 5 around 10:30 a.m. The epicenter of the 4.7-magnitude earthquake was in Tewksbury, New Jersey, and was felt by residents of central New York 260 miles away and 4 hours away.

The second earthquake struck Gladstone, New Jersey, on Saturday, April 27. The earthquake was not 2.9 on the Richter scale.

The quake didn't cause any damage, but it left people wondering what caused the shaking, as far away as Ottawa, Canada.

Credit – USGS

Credit – USGS Third Jersey Earthquake

The third earthquake to hit New Jersey in less than a month is again centered in Gladstone. It struck on May 1 around 7 a.m. according to the USGS. It was the smallest of the three, with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale.

Hundreds reported feeling it everywhere from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Connecticut to West Virginia, upstate New York and even North Carolina.

