Portland hosts earthquake city hall | News





A town hall meeting will be held in Portland next week, following the 4.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the island on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located about five kilometers south of Hope Bay in the parish.

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, said this during his opening remarks at the second working session of the National Disaster Risk Management Council held today at the AC Hotel by Marriott in Kingston.

“Again, the epicenter was in Portland. Probably four out of four are now in the same line in Portland, so there is a message to get across. So, I hope we will have a very successful and comprehensive discussion on the various issues,” McKenzie said.

He said it was important for Jamaicans to have a real understanding of the potential risks in the event of an earthquake.

“I'm convinced we don't,” McKenzie said. “Some people still think that this is a country blessed by God, and we are so blessed beyond all blessings, that whatever comes will pass us by.”

Meanwhile, Seismic Unit Head Kevin Tanko said that in 2023, 343 earthquakes were recorded, of which 14 were felt.

Since the beginning of the year, 77 earthquakes have occurred, but only five of them were felt.

“This is not an indication of increased seismic activity in any way. However, we are seeing this record high in eastern Jamaica pop up again, especially in the Blue Mountain area and then as you cross into St. Thomas into the Yallahs Enriquillo Plantain Garden fault zone itself.”

“It highlights that different parts of the island are at different levels of seismic risk. As a result, we need to build differently,” Tanko said, citing a 3.3-magnitude earthquake felt on April 10, with its epicenter near Sanguinetti in Clarendon. So we can't use a standard building parameter we have to design and update it as more data becomes available.

The high-level engagement of technical and political members of the Council was held under the theme “Managing the Disaster Risk Landscape… Drawing up a National Strategy”.

The annual meeting of the National Disaster Risk Management Council is scheduled to be held on May 9.

