'It's devastating': Taiwan's chemistry department destroyed in April earthquake | News





An earthquake that struck Taiwan on April 3 destroyed the Department of Chemistry at National Dong Hua University (NDHU). It is hoped that the department will be rebuilt by September 2025, but in the meantime students are being transferred to other universities to complete their studies.

The quake, which was the strongest to hit Taiwan in 25 years, occurred just three days after the end of the annual National Chemistry Meeting.

One of the delegates was Fen Man Fung, a researcher in the Department of Chemistry at the National University of Singapore, who was in the capital, Taipei, at the time of the earthquake. “It was about eight in the morning and I was having breakfast at my hotel,” he recalls, “and then everything started shaking… It stopped shaking for a while and then it started shaking more violently… Everyone started standing up and saying, ‘Let’s run!’”

Fung had meetings to attend at a university based in Taipei that day, but he said the entire city ground to a halt as water pipes burst and the metro ground to a halt. However, the epicenter was on Taiwan's east coast, near the city of Hualien, the site of the National Institute for Health Research, where some of Fung's colleagues are based.

He says that many of them posted videos and live photos depicting the university's chemistry department catching fire. “It's devastating,” says Fung, a good friend of NDHU's incoming chemistry department head. “Their entire chemistry department, all the laboratories, are gone.”

Although there were no casualties, the quake resulted in the loss of valuable tools and important research data, and Fung says it will affect students and faculty for a long time to come. “Every day since the earthquake, the faculty has been meeting there to see how they can help the students finish their studies… Some of the students will be sent to other universities, perhaps in Taipei or elsewhere, for this process… Getting donations from… All over the country and even abroad…but there have been several aftershocks, so there is no clarity about what will happen [with the repairs].'

Fong says he, too, was in shock after the quake. “After the national meet everyone was so happy – the atmosphere was great… and you never know what's going to happen.”

In a letter published in Nature, Fung and his colleague Yi Hsien Liu said the scientific community needs to expand its collaborative mindset to share knowledge and resources, to help colleagues affected by such disasters and strengthen resilience to future disasters. “While we send our heartfelt condolences to all colleagues at NDHU, we call on the community to support those affected by expanding inter-institutional cooperation,” they wrote.

