Uncategorized
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Vancouver Island
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake struck near Vancouver Island on Thursday.
According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at 8:03 p.m. along the Juan de Fuca Mountain Range, about 130 miles west of Tofino, British Columbia, Canada.
Seismologists reported that this earthquake occurred at a depth of about 6.2 miles.
So far, eight people have reported feeling the quake to the USGS.
If you feel the earthquake Thursday night, you are encouraged to report it on the USGS website.
More stories about earthquakes from FOX 13:
Study finds hundreds of buildings unprepared for Seattle's next big earthquake
Dead trees reveal the truth about a massive earthquake that current models do not plan for
Taiwan earthquake leads to massive landslides
FEMA's National Risk Index ignores the threat of major disasters in Washington
UW professor discusses earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest
A Puyallup family raises money to help loved ones who lost their home in the New Year's Day earthquake in Japan
Great Washington ShakeOut: What to know about earthquake drills
Researchers have discovered a “seep” on the seafloor along the Cascadia subduction zone
22 years ago today: A 6.8 million NIS earthquake shakes western Washington
The newly launched 'MyShake' app alerts users to upcoming earthquakes
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.fox13seattle.com/news/5-0-earthquake-vancouver-island
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Of course, Universal Studios' new Fast & Furious Coaster is called Hollywood Drift
- Kennel Connection's Legacy of Innovation and Excellence
- A 5.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Vancouver Island
- The only option left for them is to kill me, but I am not afraid of death: Imran Khan
- Narendra Modi: PM: Kshatriyas sacrificed power for a unified India | Rajkot News
- Train strike and traffic jams: UK travelers could face delays in coming days | transport
- “If women are lucky, they get a tenth of what actors are paid”
- Naomi Osaka shares tennis moves set to 'Challengers' score
- Kylie Jenner's Met Gala Looks: Every Dress She Wore
- Stock market today: Wall Street jumps as key report shows hiring decline
- Get Google's Pixel 7A now at the lowest price ever
- “One World Music” will be at the Unity Center in Port Townsend