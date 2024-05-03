Planned skyscrapers in Hollywood have been canceled after earthquake fears





A pair of skyscrapers planned for Hollywood are no longer expected to be built, according to a report from Urbanize.

Millennium Partners, which was building two 46- and 35-story towers near the Capitol Records building on Vine Street, officially withdrew all entitlements to the Hollywood Center project last month.

The buildings have sparked controversy in recent years, with the California Geological Survey saying the Hollywood Fault lies beneath the property.

However, Millennium geologists found that the fault, capable of producing a 7.0 magnitude earthquake, was not beneath the site.

In a statement to Urbanize, Philip Aarons, co-founder of Millennium Partners, praised the company's work “to save the world-famous Capitol Records Building by declaring this iconic structure a historic and cultural monument to the City of Los Angeles” and by “completing a complete seismic upgrade of the structure.”

“Although we have made the decision at this time not to move forward with our vision to build housing on the surrounding surface parking lots, we remain committed to working to make the Hollywood community a better place to live and work and helping Hollywood achieve its full goals.” “It's the entertainment capital of not just Los Angeles, but the whole world,” Aarons said.

