Strong earthquake shakes Seram Maluku to Papua: BMKG





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – A strong earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale struck East Seram, Maluku in the early hours of Monday, May 6. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded several aftershocks as of this morning, with the strongest recorded being 5.8 magnitude.

The epicenter of the earthquake was at sea, about 57 kilometers southeast of East Seram, and at a depth of 19 kilometers. The agency noted that the earthquake occurred at 1:33 a.m. Western Indonesia Time (WIB) or 3:33 a.m. local time.

“This shallow earthquake is caused by North Seram Thrust activity,” said the statement issued by the agency’s Earthquake and Tsunami Center head, Daryono.

The earthquake generated strong shaking in the Waroo Bay area with intensity scale V MMI. This scale of intensity is considered devastating and the tremor can be felt by almost the entire population and wakes many people.

Many areas such as Tolo Bay, Kayan Darat, and East Seram also shook on the IV-V MMI intensity scale, as well as the city of Pula on the MMI IV scale.

The earthquake also reached Vakvak in West Papua with an MMI III-IV intensity scale and several areas of Papua, including Emas City in Sorong Regency, southwest Papua; Teminabwan City in South Sorong Regency; Sorong City is on the weakest MMI scale.

“Modeling results show that this earthquake has no tsunami potential,” Dariono emphasized.

BMKG recorded a series of aftershocks as of Monday morning, with the strongest measuring 5.6 at 5:37 a.m. local time and centered 51 kilometers southeast of East Seram and at a depth of 16 kilometers. Residents of the city of Pula felt the MMI III aftershock.

