Are you traveling to Taiwan? Aftershocks can last up to a year, so earthquake preparedness is key





TAIPEI – Is the glass of water half empty or half full?

This popular expression contrasts with how one perceives situations, depending on whether their outlook is more pessimistic or optimistic.

But for the Taiwanese, a glass of water can also be seen through a third lens – to check if the water inside is shaking.

This was depicted in a post widely circulated in Taiwan in recent weeks, reflecting the need for residents to constantly be aware of the presence of aftershocks during their stay on the island, given their high frequency.

Since Taiwan's strongest earthquake in 25 years struck the waters off eastern Hualien County on April 3, the island has been rocked by at least 1,300 aftershocks, many of which were strong enough to trigger mobile phone alerts warning people to stay calm and seek cover.

While the intensity of aftershocks will gradually decrease over time, experts have warned that the tremors will not go away any time soon.

“In theory, aftershocks will become weaker and less frequent. Everyone, including tourists, should always be on guard and have basic preparedness,” said Associate Professor Strong Wen, a seismologist at National Chung Qing University in Taiwan. “For earthquakes, they may last up to one year.”

This includes knowing how to react when an earthquake strikes.

If you are indoors during an earthquake, get down on your hands and knees and seek cover, such as under a sturdy table, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said.

The agency added that if the tremors occur while you are in bed, use a pillow or quilt to cover your head and neck from any falling objects.

Several aftershocks, including two successive tremors on April 27 – a 6.1 magnitude earthquake and one a 5.8 magnitude one – occurred in the middle of the night, waking people from their slumber.

If you were outdoors when the shaking started, use any belongings you have to cover your head. The agency said: Do not try to run indoors.

Professor Wen noted that although aftershocks are usually stronger in Hualien County, persistent tremors can trigger faults in other areas.

