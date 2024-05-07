



SAN JOSE – Memo Diaz knows his Oakland Roots FC can pull off a stunning goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at PayPal Park.

Earning a win over an MLS side in the US Open Cup will be a tall task for a lower-tier USL club, but the midfielder knows the formula.

“It will take everything from each one of us,” said Diaz, who created 17 scoring chances. “It's on us to put in a good shift for 90 minutes, or even more than 90 minutes.”

The Open Cup, which began in 1914, is a single-elimination competition in which teams ranging from the professional to amateur level compete for a cup named in honor of the late Lamar Hunt, a football pioneer and former owner of the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs.

This spring, 96 teams participated in the competition.

The Quakes and Roots will meet in the fourth round.

A David vs. Goliath matchup between Bay Area teams could have added more excitement because a fan group from another Oakland team, the A's, was expected to announce their presence on the field.

Quakes owner John Fisher also owns the A's, who will move to Sacramento next season ahead of a planned move to Las Vegas despite pleas from Oakland fans to sell the baseball team.

“We see this as supporting our roots in Oakland, and it would definitely be the cherry on top if we can come out of there victorious,” Jorge León, founder of the A's Oakland 68s fan group, said in a text message to The Bay. Area news group. “This is also a great opportunity for Quakes fans who don't like their ownership group to join us in selling the team chant at 12 Minutes.”

The Roots, who fired coach Noah Delgado on April 28, are now led by former Earthquakes and Livermore native Gavin Glenton. Glenton is clearly aware of A's situation, but it's not his priority.

“I grew up supporting the Premiers, the Raiders and the Warriors, and I hear a lot of the talk,” Glenton said. “But to be honest, now I'm focused on this club and building what we want to build here in Auckland,” he added.

The Roots are 2-2-5 this season. In their only match so far under Glenton, they tied with San Antonio FC 2-2.

San Jose sits last in the MLS standings but is coming off its most impressive display of the season, a 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Saturday at Levi's Stadium.

In last season's Open Cup, the Quakes were beaten by Monterey Bay FC, who, like the Roots, play in the USL.

Given that result, San Jose winger Cristian Espinosa said underestimating the Roots could be a disaster.

He added: “The cup match is very important for us.”

Due to the gap in playing standards, USL teams typically play a defensive style of football when facing teams from MLS.

Roots are unlikely to follow this formula. In addition to the prolific Diaz, Auckland's squad also includes Johnny Rodriguez (three goals) and Giselle Cedeno (10 chances created).

“I don't think we'll be looking forward to sitting with them a lot,” Diaz said. “It should be a good game for us.”

Oakland got its offensive game right in the previous round.

The Roots defeated El Farolito SC, an amateur club named after a Mexican restaurant, 2-1.

It's matches like that one and Tuesday's match between The Roots and Quakes that make the Open Cup so special.

“It's a key component of the game, David being able to take on Goliath,” said Glenton, the Roots' new coach. “I hope it sticks around for years to come, because it has to be.

“It's magical.”

