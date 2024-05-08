Box Elder County experiences multiple earthquakes





Box Elder County – Have you felt the shaking in Box Elder County? In the past three days, 75 small earthquakes have been measured by University of Utah seismic stations southwest of Tremonton.

“This is what we call an active earthquake sequence, that's a lot of earthquakes,” said Katherine Weeden, a research seismologist at the University of Utah.

The cluster of earthquakes began in Box Elder County on Saturday around 2:30 p.m., and the ground in that area has shaken continuously since then. The largest quake was a magnitude 4.4 about 16 miles southwest of Tremonton in an unpopulated area. However, three others above 3.0 were measured in the area as well.

“I know for the 4.4 magnitude earthquake, we had 200 ‘Did you feel it?’ reports,” Weeden said, speaking about the earthquake reporting tool on the USGS website.

Weeden says the recent earthquakes in Box Elder County are occurring in an area that was active in the 1980s and 1990s. It's just a valley above where the largest earthquake recorded in Utah occurred in 1934, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake.

She said these earthquakes are directly linked to the Wasatch Fault System and will be closely monitored and studied to see if they can tell us anything about the fault.

“We live in a seismically active area, and this is something that happens. There is some stress in the Earth's crust, and it is relieved by these earthquakes,” Weeden said.

When asked if this was a sign of a larger earthquake soon, Weeden said it was hard to tell.

“Anytime there is an earthquake, there is a one in 20 chance there will be a larger earthquake later,” Weeden said. “So I'm not going to say it can't happen, but it usually doesn't.”

Weeden said it's important to make the community aware of these small earthquakes so they can take the necessary steps to prepare for a larger earthquake. She recommends three days of food, water and medication.

For more information visit BeReady.utah.gov.

