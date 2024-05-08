2023 Morocco Earthquake Operation Update No. 3 (MDRMA010) – Morocco





Attachments

Description of the crisis

On September 8, 2023, at 23:00 local time, a 6.8-magnitude earthquake shook Morocco. According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 18.5 kilometers and its epicenter was in the High Atlas Mountains, located 71 kilometers southwest of the city of Marrakesh, a major economic center. The earthquake was felt as far away as Portugal and Algeria, according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere and the Algerian Civil Defense Agency. A 4.9 magnitude aftershock occurred 19 minutes later. Damage to homes and critical infrastructure was widespread across all affected areas, highlighting the urgent need for emergency shelter support for those affected. Fearing further earthquakes, many survivors in the first two days took to the streets for safety, while damaged roads and the continued risk of landslides and large distances complicated initial rescue and relief efforts.

Remote villages high in the Atlas Mountains, near the epicenter, suffered severe damage. Moroccan search and rescue teams, supported by teams from Spain, Britain, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, intensified their massive efforts to provide relief to the devastated mountain villages.

This earthquake is considered the deadliest in Morocco since 2004. According to national authorities, 2,946 people died, while the number of injured reached 56,741, and it is estimated that 59,674 homes were destroyed or damaged. The provinces of Al Haouz/Marrakesh, Chichaoua and Taroudant are among the most affected regions, although other regions including Ouarzazate and Azilal have been affected. Regarding educational institutions, the Ministry announced that a total of 530 educational institutions and 55 boarding schools were damaged to varying degrees, most of them in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

Response summary

Overview of the host national association and ongoing response

The Moroccan government is leading the overall coordination and management of humanitarian assistance for this earthquake at the local and international levels. Since the beginning of the response, the Moroccan Red Crescent has maintained regular contacts and close relations with the relevant ministries and authorities. The MRC deployed emergency response teams of volunteers trained in search and rescue and first aid to provide essential and life-saving support, and also released non-food items from disaster preparedness stocks. These materials were distributed to those affected by the earthquake, especially those living outdoors in the mountains.

Once the search and rescue phase was over, the MRC continued to provide first aid, mental health services and psychosocial support in the communities; Distribution of emergency tents, flooring supplies, tarpaulins, containers, buckets, hygiene kits and other non-food items. In addition, the Moroccan Red Crescent has installed temporary water, sanitation and hygiene facilities (latrines, showers, water points and incinerators) for people living in temporary accommodation, with support from partner National Societies and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies. At the same time, the Migrant Resource Center provided restoring family links services with technical support from the International Committee of the Red Cross.

To date, the MRC has deployed 324 volunteers in this response. The MRC and movement partners organized a number of training sessions for volunteers and new staff on emergency response, first aid, firefighting, community engagement and accountability (CEA). Training courses on safe driving and first aid were also provided to newly appointed drivers. During this response, the MRC will continue to invest in its capabilities by organizing various training courses to further strengthen its disaster response capabilities.

This process is supervised by the center’s main headquarters in Rabat. The MRC has its own core staff for project management, finance, logistics and human resources. The MRC has a strong presence with a field office in Marrakesh and branch offices in Chichaoua and Taroudant. The MRC has recruited 30 national staff and additional staff are being recruited to support the implementation of activities under this response. Expansion will continue based on identified needs and prepared plans. The International Federation is also expanding the recruitment of international and national staff for this response.

The German Red Cross, which had a pre-existing delegation, has also expanded its team in the country. New partners have also now established new delegations in Morocco since the beginning of 2024, including the French Red Cross, the Spanish Red Cross and the Qatari Red Crescent. They are all in the process of clarifying their project plans for the coming future in cooperation with the Moroccan Red Crescent and will contribute to the joint operational strategy for the emergency appeal and preparation of reports at the Federation level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/morocco/morocco-earthquake-2023-operation-update-3-mdrma010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos