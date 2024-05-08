Oakland Roots vs. San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park





SAN JOSE, Calif. – For the first time in competitive action, the Oakland Roots will take on the San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday night at PayPal Park.

The match is part of the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, a national tournament open to soccer clubs of all levels.

This format paves the way for showdowns between MLS teams, such as the Earthquakes, and lower-level amateur, semi-pro, or professional teams, such as the Roots.

The Bay Area clubs are two of the final 32 teams remaining in the tournament.

“This game is important tonight,” said Shea Salinas, club ambassador and former San Jose Earthquakes player.

“Mentally, you have to be ready because Oakland is going to come fighting.”

The two Bay Area football teams have played each other only once before in a preseason game three years ago.

The Quakes won that game 3-2 after the Roots blew a 2-0 lead.

The risks are much higher now. The winner moves on to the next round, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament.

Both teams are struggling in their league play. The Earthquakes and Roots are ranked 10th in the MLS and USL Western Conference, respectively.

However, both teams are also posting big results over the weekend.

The Roots, featuring almost a full second-row squad, earned a 2-2 draw against San Antonio, who sit in fifth place in the USL's Western Conference.

San Jose pulled off a huge win over California rivals LAFC, posting a 3-1 win in front of a crowd of over 40,000 fans at Levi's Stadium. This is the largest crowd in Major League Soccer this season, outside of the home opener or Inter Miami's match, led by 2022 World Cup champion Lionel Messi.

Both teams are also keen to use their latest signings.

Auckland could debut their newest striker; Dom Dwyer, former US Men's National Team player and Major League Soccer veteran.

“The Cup is a very special competition, with a long history,” Dwyer said.

“It's a great opportunity for the club. It's a local competition. You're playing against a bigger team in a higher league which is exciting. It's an opportunity for the players and they're looking forward to it.”

On the South Bay side, the Earthquakes debuted Hernan Lopez over the weekend.

The 23-year-old Argentine midfielder is the nephew of the late legend Diego Maradona. Quakes coach Lucie Gonzalez expects to see him on the field Tuesday night.

“We'll keep a few things in mind,” he said.

“We'll put out the team that we know will be the best on Tuesday to represent us at a high level because it's a game we take personally. It's a local derby, it's a local type of rivalry, and we're very excited to have the opportunity to play in Auckland.”

“He's a young, skilled player,” Salinas said. “I think he adds a very interesting dynamic to the Quakes and can score goals.”

San Jose has home-court advantage, something Roots coach Gavin Glenton knows will be a challenge. He took over as coach of the team last week, after the departure of coach Noah Delgado.

Glenton grew up in Livermore and had a stint with the Earthquakes as a player.

“This is their home, and they are very comfortable there,” he added.

“It's going to be a really tough game for us on the best of days, and it's obviously a competitive game. The first game in the Gulf, it's a huge game, and everyone will be ready for it.”

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m

The winner advances to the round of 16 and will play with the winner of Monterey Bay FC and Sacramento Republic.

