The High Atlas Foundation and Intrepid join forces in post-earthquake recovery efforts – Eurasia Review





Following the devastating earthquake that struck central Morocco in September 2023, the High Atlas Foundation (HAF) said on Wednesday that it remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting affected communities.

The earthquake left devastation, displaced families, and disrupted livelihoods. In response, the High Atlas Foundation and Intrepid launched the Morocco Earthquake Appeal, to mobilize support for affected communities in the provinces of Al Haouz, Chichaoua, Ouarzazate and Taroudant. Through this partnership, the High Atlas Foundation has led relief efforts, providing vital assistance to approximately 26,230 beneficiaries and providing much-needed relief to 5,010 families.

Basic aid, which includes food, bedding and tents, reached 84 villages in 24 municipalities. A total of 4,678 items were distributed, including food supplies, mattresses, pillows, blankets and tents. These provisions not only provided immediate relief but also alleviated the physical and emotional suffering of the affected communities.

The impact of this partnership extends beyond material assistance as communities share stories of strength and gratitude, underscoring the importance of solidarity and compassion in times of adversity.

“The earthquake took everything from us. We lost everything in the earthquake. When the High Atlas Foundation came to our village and provided us with food, blankets and tents, it gave us hope when we had nothing,” said Saeed from the village of Anmeter. “Those blankets were more than just a way to ward off the cold,” she said. They symbolized the warmth of humanity, reminding us that we are not alone in our struggle to rebuild our lives.

Recovery efforts transcend seasons, and the High Atlas Foundation said it is committed to the long-term healing and progress of communities. Water and agricultural infrastructure projects remain steadily underway, with the aim of helping farmers and rural cooperatives revitalize their livelihoods, while also enhancing women’s well-being through access to psychosocial support and empowerment initiatives.

“We were overwhelmed by the incredible support from our global community for last year’s Morocco Earthquake Appeal, which raised vital funds for the High Atlas Foundation,” said Hala Benkhaledoun, General Manager of Intrepid in Morocco. Since then, the charity has worked tirelessly to not only provide immediate relief to people affected by the earthquake, but also to provide long-term support as they rebuild their lives. We are also pleased to announce that we have been able to fully resume tourism in the affected areas, bringing much-needed income to local communities.

HAF expressed its sincere gratitude to the Intrepid Foundation for its unwavering support and dedication. “Together, we support communities in restoring hope, strengthening resilience, and paving the way for sustainable progress,” the High Atlas Foundation said.

